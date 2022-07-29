Cuentas, Inc. (CUEN) Announces Resignation of Edward Maldonado from Board

www.streetinsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tornier N.V. And Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Tornier N.V., TherapeuticsMD, and Technical Communications Corporation. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST)
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million. GUIDANCE:. Ameresco sees FY2022 EPS...
Pacific Biosciences Of California And Xenetic Biosciences Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Pacific Biosciences of California, DouYu, and Toyota. Rank Financial Asset...
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. GUIDANCE:. Leggett & Platt...
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
Kemper (KMPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c
Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.62), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower
Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
Natera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on August 4, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More
The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c
Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Outlook:. Demand for the...
