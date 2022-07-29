Cuentas, Inc. (CUEN) Announces Resignation of Edward Maldonado from Board

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

