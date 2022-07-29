ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cuentas, Inc. (CUEN) Announces Resignation of Edward Maldonado from Board

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million. GUIDANCE:. Ameresco sees FY2022 EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#The Board Of Directors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cuentas Inc#Board#Cima Telecom
StreetInsider.com

Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. GUIDANCE:. Leggett & Platt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. For earnings history and earnings-related data on James River Group (JRVR)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kemper (KMPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.62), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Natera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on August 4, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More

The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Outlook:. Demand for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy