www.tncontentexchange.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows
People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis-area candidate watch parties easily lead to political puns
Ah yes, the political watch party. With every election comes the gathering of the faithful, who will drink free drinks, eat free food and cheer wildly — until vote totals drop a wet blanket on at least half of them. Keep in mind, these are not open to the...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
tncontentexchange.com
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Scenes from Monica's performance at Ballpark Village
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
tncontentexchange.com
Resources for St. Louis city flood victims
Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
tncontentexchange.com
Some U. City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant voters need to check their polling places
Because of late-breaking changes, some St. Louis County voters won’t be able to cast a ballot at four scheduled polling places — in University City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant — and will be directed to other nearby locations. One site that became unavailable, the Heman Park Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests
ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
tncontentexchange.com
Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the victim dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in his 20s. Police have not released his name. Homicide...
tncontentexchange.com
August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms
ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks. The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
tncontentexchange.com
15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
tncontentexchange.com
Fisherman from Wright City drowns in St. Charles County lake
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fishing trip turned deadly for a Wright City man Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Raymond E. Robison, 54, was fishing at one of the lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area west of Weldon Spring. Troopers said Robison decided to go...
tncontentexchange.com
Man killed in St. Louis' Central West End was facing charges in toddler's death
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a Jennings man shot and killed Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 48, was found just before 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to St. Louis police. He was found in the 4400...
tncontentexchange.com
Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
tncontentexchange.com
A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets. Hours later, two people...
Comments / 0