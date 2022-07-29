ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows

People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Resources for St. Louis city flood victims

Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests

ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the victim dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in his 20s. Police have not released his name. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks. The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
STAUNTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Fisherman from Wright City drowns in St. Charles County lake

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fishing trip turned deadly for a Wright City man Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Raymond E. Robison, 54, was fishing at one of the lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area west of Weldon Spring. Troopers said Robison decided to go...
WRIGHT CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

