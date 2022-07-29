ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Abandoned dog who was “just 30 minutes from death” is now living it large as a canine beer taster

By Nisha Mal
buckinghamshirelive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 13

Barbara Karls
1d ago

love his story and am ecstatic on where he is now the relief he offers people. he deserves the Busch beer position, the award he's running for now and so many more on his journey forward, love him so very much.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#American Humane#Seizure#Animal Shelter#Cancer#Spanish#Kentucky Humane Society
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. "I wear this bracelet and it says, 'Be love,' because I think dogs are pure love," volunteer Nancy Utovac said. For five years, almost every day of the week, Utovac volunteered at the Harbor Animal Care Center run by the city of LA, but she hasn't been back since February. That's when a dog named Tyson attacked her as she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy