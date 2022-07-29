Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Appoints Paul Langdale as CFO

www.streetinsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Natwest Group PLC (NWG:LN) (NWG) PT Raised to GBP3.30 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms raised
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. ADR, And Altria Group, And Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ADR (AVAL), Altria Group (MO), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ADR (AVAL) 3.49 -2.24% 7.15% 2022-07-22...
Sotherly Hotels, And John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, And Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB), John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO), First Bancorp (FNLC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB) 20.15 2.66% 25.86% 2022-07-20 21:13:06. 2 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Loves These 4 High-Quality Dividend Aristocrat Stocks
In a market that is very volatile and could be headed much lower if we are actually in a recession, these four safe Dividend Aristocrats and Warren Buffet Berkshire Hathaway stocks with upside potential make a ton of sense now.
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ASPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
Like Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings? Also look at RPAI, MPW, AQST, EDAP.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
Vesttoo Hires Kunihiko Iinuma, Former Vice Chairman of RGA Japan and SBI Insurance Holdings, as General Manager of Vesttoo Japan
Mr. Iinuma , a seasoned industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in executive roles in companies including. and Reinsurance Group of America, has joined Vesttoo®️ as General Manager,. Japan. , where he will manage the company's office and oversee Vesttoo's market development in the country. TEL...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower
Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
