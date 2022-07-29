Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Appoints Paul Langdale as CFO

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO