Missouri State

missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Clay County Public Health Center offers Family Fun Day

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Center is welcoming the community back to an in-person Family Fun Day event. The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Macken Park, 1000 E. 27th Ave., North Kansas City. This will be the sixth annual...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Loss of free school lunches means families have to adapt

When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph’s public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program. Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

New additions to fire department help fight cancer

Upgrades at the newly opened Fire Station 8 are more than just cosmetic. Some can potentially save a firefighter’s life. Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters, as they are exposed to toxins while battling blazes. Now the St. Joseph Fire Department is taking steps to ensure safety and lower employees’ risk of getting cancer.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
lstribune.net

Dear Jackson County Residents

Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE

