Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Announces 13.32M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Miv Therapeutics, Inc. (IVT) Tops Q2 EPS by 58c
Miv Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: IVT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.58 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million. GUIDANCE:. Ameresco sees FY2022 EPS...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c
Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised ... This is a premium only article.
Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook
Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GUIDANCE:. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance...
Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.11, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $666 million versus the consensus estimate of $671.41 million.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
