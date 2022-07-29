ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?

By Cort
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Boise, ID
Entertainment
City
Sun Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Search continues for missing Idaho girl

A 16-year-old Boise, Idaho girl who was last seen on June 8th may have recently been spotted in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Lele Anthony has been the subject of an intensive search by Boise Police, who consider her an endangered run-away. Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen.
BOISE, ID
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Will Smith
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed

“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
102.5 The Bone

Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway

Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
IDAHO STATE
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Downtown Boise
Newsweek

Elk Boneyard Found in Idaho Contains Skulls and Broken Antlers

A mass elk grave, with 15 heads and mangled antlers, has been discovered at the base of Craig Mountain in Idaho. Officers from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) stumbled upon the horror movie-esque scene during a trip to recover a GPS collar from a dead elk near Craig Mountain, which is located close to the Washington border. When they got there, they found more than they expected: at least 15 dead elk caught up in rubble and surrounded by huge boulders.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
IDAHO STATE
BGR.com

Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana

Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Mama Grizzly Bear & Her 4 Cubs Chow Down On Freshly-Killed Elk Calf

Nature, man… One particular female grizzly bear in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park is some what of a big deal. Popular with tourists, “Bear 399” is arguably the most famous grizzly bear in the world. Grizzly 399 was born in 1996, and according to Outdoor Life she was given her name/number by the Yellowstone Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team who has monitored her closely for the duration of her life. She is 7-feet tall, weighs 400-pounds and has given birth […] The post Mama Grizzly Bear & Her 4 Cubs Chow Down On Freshly-Killed Elk Calf first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Actor Aaron Paul Selling Fabulous Midcentury Modern Home in Idaho

Actor Aaron Paul has put his fabulous midcentury modern home in Boise, ID, on the market for $1,349,500. The Emmy winner, who's known for his work on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and his current role on HBO’s “Westworld,” referenced the residence in a recent Instagram post. Paul, an Idaho native, said that while it “pains” him to sell the place, he feels “blessed to have lived inside of this home for so many years.”
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy