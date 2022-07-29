Growers get glimpse of latest MSU research at Ridgefest field day

Michiganders head to the polls today for the Aug. 2 Michigan primary, submitting their choices for who should face off for some of the state's most important seats. From the governor's race at the top of the ticket — crowded with five contenders on the GOP side — to local House and Senate races, Michiganders will make their voices heard. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can check our voter guide as...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO