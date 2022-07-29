Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?

1043wowcountry.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Elle
Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene
Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
Search continues for missing Idaho girl
A 16-year-old Boise, Idaho girl who was last seen on June 8th may have recently been spotted in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Lele Anthony has been the subject of an intensive search by Boise Police, who consider her an endangered run-away. Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen.
Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine
Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
These Idaho deaths and murders made us question everything we know about life in the Gem State. How could these tragedies have happened here? We might never know. But we can honor the memory of these Idahoans who were taken from our communities well before their time. 8 Deaths &...
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.
You Won’t Believe What Mega Viral TikTok Video Says About Idaho
Y’all, so I’m scrolling aimlessly on TikTok last night, as we all typically do, right?. Come on! I can’t be alone in that. Anyway, as I’m scrolling, I see this super viral video of a guy named Mikey who made a really catchy song about each of the United States, and people are loving it — like millions of people. The video has gone extremely viral.
