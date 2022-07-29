Roku Earnings: ROKU stock gets slammed in premarket after major miss

www.fxstreet.com
Related
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Roku and more
Here are the stocks making notable moves after hours:. Amazon — Shares of Amazon surged 12% despite the tech giant reporting a loss of 20 cents per share for the second quarter. The company's revenue came in higher than expected, however, at $121.23 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $119.09 billion. Sales for Amazon Web Services came in stronger than expected.
Roku Misses Q2 Estimates as Streaming Hours Dip From Prior Quarter
Click here to read the full article. Roku fell well short of Wall Street financial forecasts for the second quarter — and the streaming platform saw the number of hours streamed by customers drop from Q1. The company had 63.1 million active accounts as of the end of Q2, adding 1.8 million in the period, beating analyst forecasts. Customers in the quarter streamed 20.7 billion hours, a decrease of 200 million hours from last quarter. Shares of Roku tumbled more than 25% in after-hours trading on the miss, and following the company’s projection of only 3% top-line growth for the third quarter. Click...
pulse2.com
Roku (ROKU) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Roku released its Q2 2022 results after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. Roku released the second quarter 2022 results after the market closed yesterday. These were the key highlights. — Total net revenue grew 18% year over year (YoY) to $764 million. — Platform revenue increased 26%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
ROKU Stock Alert: Roku Plunges 20% After Dire Warning
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is tumbling over 20% in early trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. Further, Roku warned that advertisers had meaningfully reduced their spending on TV ads in Q2, adding that it expects the downturn “to continue in the near term.”. ROKU Stock: Q2 Results and...
TechCrunch
Roku points finger at advertising slowdown for missing the mark on quarterly results
What is to blame for missing the mark? Roku said in its letter to shareholders, “There was a significant slowdown in TV advertising spend due to the macro-economic environment, which pressured our platform revenue growth. Consumers began to moderate discretionary spend, and advertisers significantly curtailed spend in the ad scatter market (TV ads bought during the quarter). We expect these challenges to continue in the near term as economic concerns pressure markets worldwide.”
I'm Still Not Giving Up on Roku
A lot of things went wrong for Roku this week. I'm still bullish.
Roku Claims $1B In Upfronts Ads, Eyes Changes to Content Spend Amid Downturn
Roku is the latest company to report a negative impact on revenue this quarter due to a slowdown in ad spending. The company missed second-quarter revenue expectations, reporting revenue of $764 million, compared to its estimate of $805 million. Active accounts grew by 1.8 million to reach 63.1 million this quarter, adding more accounts than it did in the previous quarter, but maintaining the same year-over-year growth rate.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter Loses 226,000 Pay TV Subs in Second QuarterApple Services' Growth Slows to $19.6B in RevenueImax Posts $2.9M Loss Despite Strong Box Office Quarter “Consumers began to moderate discretionary spend, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stock Market Today: Big Tech Boosts Stocks to Best Month Since 2020
Stocks kept on rising Friday, as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) closed out a busy week of Big Tech earnings in fine fashion. Amazon stock soared 10.4% after the e-commerce company reported a second-quarter top-line beat due in part to 33% year-over-year revenue growth in its cloud segment (Amazon Web Services) and an 18% jump in ad sales. AMZN also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue outlook thanks to what it called a "record-breaking Prime Day."
Why Cathie Wood Is Still Buying Roku After Q2 Earnings Miss
One of the favorite stocks of Cathie Wood and Ark Funds is Roku Inc ROKU. Here’s what Wood had to say this weekend about the streaming hardware and platform company. What Happened: Roku shares were down 23% on Friday after a second quarter earnings report that saw revenue and earnings per share both miss Street estimates. The company also withdrew full-year revenue guidance due to a weakness in advertising budgets.
protocol.com
Roku warns investors: It’s early 2020 all over again
The ad market is starting to get very rocky: Roku warned investors about a “significant slowdown in TV advertising spend” as it reported its second-quarter earnings Thursday. Citing a recent advertiser perception study, Roku CFO Steve Louden told reporters during a media call Thursday afternoon that almost half...
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
Motley Fool
For Amazon Stock, There's Only 1 Number That Matters
Amazon stock surged on its second-quarter earnings report. Though it reported a loss in e-commerce, profits in its cloud business jumped 36%. The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in the third quarter, and the stock appears to be on the road to recovery. You’re reading a free article with...
Benzinga
The Roku Earnings Disaster: 'This Feels Like A TiVo To Me'
Although most of the indexes are in the green in Friday’s session, there are some individual issues that are having a really bad day. One of those issues is Roku Inc ROKU, which is being destroyed after a second-quarter earnings miss. The volatile price action in the issue makes...
tipranks.com
Amazon Delivers a Mixed Bag in Q2, Shares Pop 13%
Amazon’s stock price increased by 13% in extended trading hours after the company delivered mixed second-quarter results and issued rosy guidance for Q3 2022. Amazon (AMZN) delivered mixed results for the second quarter, which ended on June 30, 2022. The e-commerce giant posted revenue that beat consensus estimates. However, earnings missed the same. Following the Q2 results, AMZN shares rose more than 13% in extended trading hours.
InvestorPlace
Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%
Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
How Apple Could Shine On Q3 Earnings Day
Cupertino-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report reports fiscal Q3 earnings on Thursday, July 28 — and Wall Street will be paying very close attention. The most valuable company in the US is expected to deliver modest revenue growth of 2% and an EPS decline of 11% to $1.16.
Meta, Alphabet, Comcast Warn on Lower Ad Spend
Weakness in consumer spending has led to cutbacks in the digital advertising businesses for behemoths Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report and Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report, signaling a weaker outlook for the remainder of 2022.
pulse2.com
Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 2022 results yesterday after the market closed. These are the details. Amazon (AMZN) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 yesterday after the market closed. These were the highlights. — Operating cash flow decreased 40% to $35.6 billion for the trailing...
Is AMZN Stock a Buy Following Its Biggest Prime Day Ever?
This month, the e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) reported the biggest Prime Day in the company’s history, which is expected to boost its top line. However, given its bleak bottom line...
Comments / 0