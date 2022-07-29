Heat wave scorches Pacific Northwest, echoing brutal 2021 stretch

nypressnews.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
California rents could skyrocket 10% thanks to inflation. What you need to know
Some California landlords can now bump up rent payments by as much as 10%, the maximum annual increase under a law passed three years ago. The tenant protection and rent control law — filed as Assembly Bill 1482 and enacted in 2019 — allows landlords to raise their rents by 5% annually, plus the rate of inflation in their metropolitan area, with a maximum of a 10% hike. In past years, the total increase has hovered between 5.7% and 9%.
The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most
WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
Dramatic video shows Kentucky rescue crews save family of 5 trapped in attic during flooding
Rescue crews in Kentucky saved five people trapped inside an attic as floodwaters nearly submerged homes following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. As rescue operations continue in eastern Kentucky communities, Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared video of one such operation over the weekend.
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business. The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner. State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a...
Remains of soldiers unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey:
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
Parents of Sandy Hook victim traumatized by ongoing harassment by Alex Jones’ followers: psychiatrist
The parents of one of the first-graders gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago have gone into isolation while in Texas for their defamation case against “Infowars” hoax peddler Alex Jones, their lawyer testified Monday. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their 6-year-old...
