Rehoboth, MA

VOTE - Saturday August 6 @ Francis Farm

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
reportertoday.com

newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
newbedfordguide.com

Mayor Mitchell Announces New City Auditor

The City of New Bedford has hired Emily Arpke as its new Auditor, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced today. Arpke comes to New Bedford from the Brockton Redevelopment Authority, where she spent four years improving and managing financial operations; directing all budgeting, grant program development and oversight; and managing compliance as the Chief Operating Officer. She also added $6.5 million in new grant funding and doubled the Redevelopment Authority’s staff.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Rehoboth, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Dighton, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
#Election Local#The Dr School Committee#K 8
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
ABC6.com

Fire burns in North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

Win a Brand New Grill From IZ Schwartz Appliance

Nothing says "summer fun" in Massachusetts quite like two things: tax-free weekend and grilling. In honor of the state's sales tax holiday, we've teamed up with our friends at IZ Schwartz Appliance in Somerset to give away a beautiful, brand-new gas grill. This isn't just any grill, either. IZ Schwartz...
SOMERSET, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday

The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...

