VOTE - Saturday August 6 @ Francis Farm

Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in KingstonDianna CarneyKingston, MA
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
Former Providence Mayor Doorley dies; led city from 1965 to 1974
The 91-year-old Democrat was elected mayor of Rhode Island's capital city in 1964, at age 34.
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
Mayor Mitchell Announces New City Auditor
The City of New Bedford has hired Emily Arpke as its new Auditor, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced today. Arpke comes to New Bedford from the Brockton Redevelopment Authority, where she spent four years improving and managing financial operations; directing all budgeting, grant program development and oversight; and managing compliance as the Chief Operating Officer. She also added $6.5 million in new grant funding and doubled the Redevelopment Authority’s staff.
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
Win a Brand New Grill From IZ Schwartz Appliance
Nothing says "summer fun" in Massachusetts quite like two things: tax-free weekend and grilling. In honor of the state's sales tax holiday, we've teamed up with our friends at IZ Schwartz Appliance in Somerset to give away a beautiful, brand-new gas grill. This isn't just any grill, either. IZ Schwartz...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
