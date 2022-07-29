reportertoday.com
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Explore This Founding Father’s Historic Homes in Quincy, Massachusetts
Living in New England, there's no shortage of historic places to explore. Regardless of whether you'd classify yourself as a history fan or not, there's something fascinating about walking in the footsteps of those who came before us by exploring old homes, battlefields, graveyards, and more. Visitors to Quincy, Massachusetts,...
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Kirk W. Dalton
Kirk W. Dalton, 68, of Rumford, RI passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Bouchard) Dalton for 38 years. Born in Fall River on August 16, 1953, he was the son of the late William Dalton and Millie Prescott. Kirk retired from National Grid in 2016 having worked in the meter department for 23 years. He previously worked for the Derecktor Shipyard in Middletown, RI. Kirk was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed fishing, camping and golf. He especially loved walking Brigham Farm with his buddy Riley.
Wayne F. Gage
Wayne F. Gage, 66, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank and Claire Gage. Wayne grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School where he was a proud member of the Townie Band. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in history education and received his Master’s degree in European history from Providence College. He taught English and History at Bishop Hendricken High School for over 20 years.
HOME TOUR: East Providence
SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
RI restaurant wows customers with robot server
WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant
The actor and musician dined separately, but posed for fan photos while in Rhode Island for different events. Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be. Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107. A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet, “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic.”
Free Sailboat in Plymouth Available for Anyone Holding On to Summer Fun
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. I love checking out the “Free” section on Craigslist because you never know what you’ll find. I’ll admit that most of it is worse for wear between the heavily used sectional sofas, old workout equipment, and scrap metal. But sometimes, I come across items that catch my attention, like this free sailboat sitting by a lake in Plymouth, waiting to be revamped for its next sailor.
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
Rhode Island mother enters Big Sister Boston car raffle in honor of her late daughter – and wins
“This car is a vehicle to get her message of love out into the world." A Rhode Island mother is the winner of a new purple BMW from the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She feels that it’s nothing short of a miracle. “I’m still riding on a cloud,”...
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
