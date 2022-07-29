ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
Somerset, MA
Dighton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Society
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Kirk W. Dalton

Kirk W. Dalton, 68, of Rumford, RI passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Bouchard) Dalton for 38 years. Born in Fall River on August 16, 1953, he was the son of the late William Dalton and Millie Prescott. Kirk retired from National Grid in 2016 having worked in the meter department for 23 years. He previously worked for the Derecktor Shipyard in Middletown, RI. Kirk was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed fishing, camping and golf. He especially loved walking Brigham Farm with his buddy Riley.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Wayne F. Gage

Wayne F. Gage, 66, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank and Claire Gage. Wayne grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School where he was a proud member of the Townie Band. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in history education and received his Master’s degree in European history from Providence College. He taught English and History at Bishop Hendricken High School for over 20 years.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Samuel Lawrence
providenceonline.com

HOME TOUR: East Providence

SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
whdh.com

RI restaurant wows customers with robot server

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
WARWICK, RI
Boston Globe

Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant

The actor and musician dined separately, but posed for fan photos while in Rhode Island for different events. Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be. Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107. A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet, “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic.”
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Free Sailboat in Plymouth Available for Anyone Holding On to Summer Fun

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. I love checking out the “Free” section on Craigslist because you never know what you’ll find. I’ll admit that most of it is worse for wear between the heavily used sectional sofas, old workout equipment, and scrap metal. But sometimes, I come across items that catch my attention, like this free sailboat sitting by a lake in Plymouth, waiting to be revamped for its next sailor.
NewsBreak
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

