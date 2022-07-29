You need to go see this new mural in person

smilepolitely.com
The 4th Annual Black and African Arts Festival is next month
Mark your calendar for the 4th installment of the C-U Black and African Arts Festival, happening September 9-10 in Urbana. On Friday, September 9th, head to Krannert Center for the kickoff celebration at 8 p.m. The Soul Rebels will be performing in the lobby. The festival continues on September 10th...
smilepolitely.com
Royal Donut is reopening August 9th
Per reporting in the News-Gazette (and a post on Facebook), Danville’s beloved Royal Donut will reopen under new ownership on Tuesday, August 9th. The donut shop closed in 2021; earlier this year it was announced that it came under new ownership. Royal Donut’s donuts are excellent, and worth the...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Long-time store closing its doors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a store that’s been around for nearly 30 years, but now, a vintage clothing shop in Champaign is shutting down. Dandelion opened in 1993 and has had several different storefront locations. Right now, it’s on Chestnut St. Sharing a space with Exile on Main, a record store. A few days […]
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal hears community wants for Uptown South
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Plans are moving forward on further developing Uptown Normal, a public feedback meeting taking place virtually Thursday night. The virtual meeting released some of the things more than 800 respondents to a public survey are hoping to see in uptown south. Key wants include green space, a grocery store and entertainment.
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
Survey for Mahomet-Seymour referendum closed
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Mahomet-Seymour school board opened an online questionnaire after it's $97 million dollar referendum was voted against.
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: July 29-31
Dine in for beef pies, Stango Cuisine, 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., $4 each. Stango Cuisine announced this week that the restaurant will be closing the Urbana location inside the Lincoln Square Mall to move to Downtown Champaign in the kitchen of Wood N' Hog. If you have never been to the Zambian restaurant in the Urbana mall, you should go this weekend before it closes. (AB)
newschannel20.com
Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latest on Loose Emus: ONE TO GO
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
