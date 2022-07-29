S.C. State picked to repeat as MEAC football champs; Charleston-area players named to preseason team

www.postandcourier.com
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
4-star edge Monteque Rhames announces SEC commitment
Class of 2023 prospect Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and the University of South Carolina Saturday. Rhames, a 4-star edge rusher out of Sumter, South Carolina, chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and NC State, among others. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound in-state prospect is ranked as the...
The Post and Courier
Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes
COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game
A 90-year-old Batesburg-Leesville man who played in the Negro League was honored Saturday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Lexington County Blowfish closed out the 2022 season against the Forest City Owls and Albert 'Al' Jeffcoat made an appearance. The 90-year-old has quietly lived the past 50 years in his hometown of Leesville. In high school, Jeffcoat played baseball at Hampton High School in Leesville and Twin City High School in Batesburg from 1947-50. He also played on the local Leesville Cubs' independent team during much of that span.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
2 dead, 1 injured in collision near Bowman
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Orangeburg County early Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened Saturday around 1:15 a.m. A Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Highway 178, near Holstein Road. The car collided head-on with a Chevrolet...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
Missing Sumter man last seen at Atlanta bus station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police and family are asking for the public's help to find missing Sumter man last known to be at an Atlanta bus station. 49-year-old Aaron Lucas was last known to be at the Southeastern Greyhound bus station in Atlanta on or around Friday, July 22, 2022, according to deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
‘Swimming changed my life’: Instructor shares water lessons
Earlier this summer, Loraine Wade of Orangeburg offered her pool for swimming lessons for her grandchildren as well as those of her friend, Ida Walters. A pool is always popular in the summer, but what brought a line of children and parents to Wade’s pool was the instructor, Dr. Kenneth Mosely.
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year within a few weeks. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties. Lexington County:. Sat., July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midlands Technical...
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing students
Monday was a big day for nursing students at Aiken Technical College. Eleven students in the School of Nursing received their pins during the summer pinning ceremony. The students participating were completing the diploma in applied science: nursing and patient care technician certificate. Nursing instructor Angela Duffie gave a history...
