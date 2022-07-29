Traffic Control Signal Revisions in Various Connecticut Towns

portal.ct.gov
Related
ct.gov
CTDOT Submits National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
The Connecticut Department of Transportation today announced its submission of Connecticut's Charging Ahead Plan: A Strategy to Expand Public Electric Vehicle Charging to the U.S. Department of Transportation, establishing the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The NEVI program aims to build out a national system of electric...
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Announces Department of Revenue Services Receives 239K Applications for 2022 Child Tax Rebate
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as of midnight last night, the Connecticut Department of Revenue received a total of 238,668 applications for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Those applications represent 369,863 dependents. State law required the application period to close on July 31 at...
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Activates Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol From Tuesday to Friday
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next several days will be very hot and humid with highs of more than 90 degrees and a heat index in the low to mid 90s, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Comments / 0