Traffic Control Signal Revisions in Various Western Connecticut Towns

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next several days will be very hot and humid with highs of more than 90 degrees and a heat index in the low to mid 90s, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO