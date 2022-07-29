ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

U of R Football receives votes in D3football.com Division III Preseason National Poll

foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
POMONA, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ

Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend

There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend. On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yieldpro.com

The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development

The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 13 Best Restaurants In Claremont, CA In 2022

Claremont is a suburb in Pomona Valley and sits at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. While the city might be known for its tree-lined streets and historic buildings, it also has a long list of fantastic restaurants you should check out. Here are our top 13 best restaurants in Claremont.
CLAREMONT, CA
nypressnews.com

UCI researchers say this molecule could stimulate hair growth in possible treatment for baldness

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — It’s a truly hair-raising discovery. Bald is beautiful, but some local scientists are betting that you’ll look better with hair up there. Some people are comfortable being bald, but finding answers for those who want to keep their hair is worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for companies with products already on the market.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project

Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at Its Highly Desirable Countryview Master Plan in Homeland, California

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOMELAND, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs

The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
KTLA

2 dead, 2 injured in crash near Banning airport

A two-car crash in Banning killed two people and seriously injured two more, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash at 8:37 p.m. occurred on East Ramsey Street at the Ramsey Street on-ramp, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, […]
BANNING, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

Raquel’s Jazz Lounge: Rialto’s Jazz Gem

In downtown Rialto on Riverside avenue is Raquel’s Jazz Lounge, an establishment that has. been open for over 30 years. Once known as Alley Kat Jazz Lounge, Raquel’s has undergone. some renovations, ownership change, and survived a pandemic. Current owners Patrick Smith and Timothy Stansell have been the...
RIALTO, CA
point2homes.com

380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
ORANGE, CA

