Russell Springs, KY

Visit Downtown Russell Springs with Great Day Live!

WHAS 11
 4 days ago
www.whas11.com

lakercountry.com

Possible fungus infestation at Pulaski Co. beach on Lake Cumberland

A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the beach area on Friday afternoon, stating that the beach was temporarily closed. Stuart Spillman, Environmental...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
z93country.com

Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury

Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Chase Ends with Two vehicle Collision

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an Alpha, Ky. man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 9:32 pm on July 28, 2022, Deputy Allen Cash observed a vehicle almost rear-ending another vehicle on North Main Street. While approaching the traffic light at the intersection of North Main Street and East Kentucky Highway 92 the vehicle then crossed over into the opposite traffic lane and failed to stop for a red light. Deputy Cash then activated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then speeded up to over two times the legal speed limit to elude Deputy Cash. The vehicle turned onto South Kentucky Highway 167 crossing over into oncoming traffic forcing several vehicles off the roadway. After traveling approximately 1 mile on Highway 167 the vehicle then crossed over the centerline again hitting a vehicle traveling northbound at an almost head-on angle. The male driver of that vehicle was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. for treatment by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
HART COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday

A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit

A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY

