WHAS 11
Great Day Live: Hometown Proud ft. Lake Cumberland
Enjoy Great Day Live's latest episode of Hometown Proud, featuring Lake Cumberland in Russell County, KY. To plan your trip to Lake Cumberland, visit lcvacation.com.
somerset106.com
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (August 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
wdrb.com
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
WBKO
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
wnky.com
KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is working a shooting death in north Hart County. Priddy said KSP is searching for a white U-Haul pickup truck, not to be confused with a box moving truck. In addition, Priddy said authorities are searching for three white males who should be occupying the truck.
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
wnky.com
Glasgow man arrested on DUI, drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges Saturday. On July 30, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Pritchardsville Road. According to a release by GPD, an officer made contact with Robert Fields, 59, of Glasgow and determined Fields was impaired and had five outstanding warrants.
clayconews.com
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOCATED IN CRUISER AFTER FEMALE SUBJECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON WARRANT OF ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested Nikki Fairchild age 50 of Corbin, KY early Sunday morning July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
somerset106.com
Bond Is Set For Wrong-Way-Driver In Crash That Killed Three People
The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.
