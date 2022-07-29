ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

Comments / 0

Related
somerset106.com

Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
WKYT 27

KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (August 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
HART COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection

HART COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is working a shooting death in north Hart County. Priddy said KSP is searching for a white U-Haul pickup truck, not to be confused with a box moving truck. In addition, Priddy said authorities are searching for three white males who should be occupying the truck.
HART COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
wnky.com

Glasgow man arrested on DUI, drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges Saturday. On July 30, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Pritchardsville Road. According to a release by GPD, an officer made contact with Robert Fields, 59, of Glasgow and determined Fields was impaired and had five outstanding warrants.
somerset106.com

Bond Is Set For Wrong-Way-Driver In Crash That Killed Three People

The driver accused in a wrong-way-crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday. 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash. Last week police released a short clip that appears to show Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75. Three people in an oncoming vehicle were killed, Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s from the Chicago area. Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9th.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy