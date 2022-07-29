Blinken urged Russia to accept proposal for release of Griner and Whelan

Several Taiwanese government websites went offline on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in the country for her controversial visit. Why it matters: Although the website outages haven’t been attributed, Chinese state hackers have been known to retaliate through low-level distributed denial of service attacks, which overwhelm a site with abnormally high traffic until it shuts down. The Chinese government has also warned that Pelosi’s visit would prompt “strong and resolute measures” in response.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO