Blinken urged Russia to accept proposal for release of Griner and Whelan

Trump slams reported plan to exchange Griner, Whelan for arms dealer
Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."
Blinken presses Israel to finalize probe into Shireen Abu Akleh killing
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken pressed Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a phone call Saturday to publish the final conclusions of the Israeli military operational investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as soon as possible, two Israeli sources briefed on the call told Axios.
US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war
The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Former Japanese defense minister calls for "United Nations 2.0"
The global community should create a "United Nations charter 2.0" in which no country has a veto, former Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said at a conference in Taipei last week. Why it matters: Calling for a UN alternative was once a fringe idea but has edged towards more mainstream...
Taiwanese government websites go down during Pelosi’s visit
Several Taiwanese government websites went offline on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in the country for her controversial visit. Why it matters: Although the website outages haven’t been attributed, Chinese state hackers have been known to retaliate through low-level distributed denial of service attacks, which overwhelm a site with abnormally high traffic until it shuts down. The Chinese government has also warned that Pelosi’s visit would prompt “strong and resolute measures” in response.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pompeo blasts Biden administration for warning Pelosi about Taiwan trip
Mike Pompeo criticized the Biden administration for warning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) against traveling to Taiwan during the congressional visit she's leading to Asia. What he's saying: The Trump administration secretary of state told WABC 77 AM's "Cats Roundtable" to "allow America to be bullied by Chinese propaganda" following...
Biden: "Justice has been delivered" with death of al-Qaeda leader
President Biden said the U.S. has "delivered" justice after a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a key mastermind behind 9/11. Why it matters: The CIA operation has delivered the most significant blow to al-Qaeda since the...
Pelosi's Taiwan visit has echoes of 1996 crisis
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Soaring U.S.-China tensions around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan highlight parallels — and important differences — with the last major cross-strait crisis in 1996. The big picture: The 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis was a dangerous flashpoint in U.S.-China relations that was sparked...
Taiwan left off Pelosi's public trip itinerary amid warnings
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not include Taiwan in her official itinerary for the congressional delegation she is leading to Asia. The big picture: President Joe Biden and military officials have warned against traveling to the island nation, as the Chinese government has threatened to take "strong and resolute measures" in response to such a trip.
U.S. expects military "provocations" from China if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Beijing is "positioning itself" to respond to a potential visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with "military provocations," such as firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait or breaching Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday. Why it matters: Kirby did not confirm...
Pelosi: Taiwan trip upholds "commitment to democracy"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that her trip to Taiwan "honors America’s unwavering commitment" to the country's "vibrant Democracy." Driving the news: The senior Democrat touched down in the island nation despite warnings from the Chinese government and concerns at home. "By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our...
McConnell, 25 Senate Republicans say they support Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Several Republicans said Tuesday they support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan that has infuriated the Chinese government, which claims the self-governing island as its own. What they're saying: "We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan," a group of 26 Senate Republicans, including...
China says Pelosi's Taiwan visit "seriously infringes" on its sovereignty
China's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in a statement Tuesday morning, saying it "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Driving the news: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been highly contested, with President Biden saying last month that military officials advised against it.
Grain ship departs Ukraine port for first time since Russian blockade
A ship carrying grain left Ukraine's port of Odesa on the Black Sea on Monday. Why it matters: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship the Razoni is the first vessel to leave a Ukrainian port under an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which was brokered by the United Nations with the help of Turkey.
U.S. issues sanctions on Iran petroleum and petrochemical sales
The U.S. unveiled a fresh spate of sanctions against six entities that have facilitated the international sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Driving the news: The development — which follows other sanctions levied in June and July against the international networks supporting Iranian petrochemical sales — comes as formal talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.
Biden's DOJ launches two major antitrust trials
A pair of major U.S. antitrust trials kicked off on Monday, even as Congress punted on passing new antitrust legislation focused on Big Tech. Why it matters: Regulators are making waves with current rules, despite bipartisan sentiment that updates are needed. Case #1: The Justice Department last November sued to...
Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday despite threats from the Chinese government that there would be "serious consequences" for the visit. Why it matters: Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and reacts furiously to any gestures that seem to treat the self-governing island as an independent country. Pelosi, who is the most senior U.S. lawmaker to visit since 1997, tweeted that visit "honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
UN chief says humanity is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation"
The world is in a state of nuclear danger "not seen since the height of the Cold War," UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Monday. Driving the news: Guterres, speaking at the 10th review conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), urged countries to diminish nuclear stockpiles and reinforce the norm against the use of nuclear weapons.
