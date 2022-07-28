Dabo Swinney sticking to what's worked for Clemson in past recruiting cycles

www.thetigercu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday
Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
2023 Tennessee QB Brock Glenn Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes' elongated search for a signal-caller has finally come to an end.
'I really felt at home': Clemson lands commitment from 4-star Peach State safety
Clemson picked up a big-time commitment Sunday from a highly touted Peach State safety. Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Rob Billings announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program on (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' words don't match actions
It used to be a big deal when a player was committed to play football at a certain program but backed out of his commitment and chose a different school. That was a long time ago though, and the game has certainly changed. These days it feels like such actions happen multiple times daily.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans
It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Brock Glenn makes decision between Ohio State and Florida State
The Seminoles are effectively back to square one at quarterback.
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter decommits from West Virginia football
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter announced Saturday he is decommitting from West Virginia and will re-open his recruitment. "I just felt like West Virginia wasn't really a home for me anymore, and I needed to open up my recruitment again and explore other options," Jeter told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. ...
Just In: Vols RB to Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury
As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time. Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that ...
New Alabama Commit Young Trying to Flip Notre Dame’s Keeley
The Crimson Tide running back is hoping to get the edge rusher to come to Tuscaloosa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tar Heels lose out on four-star DB
Mack Brown and the UNC football program won’t be adding another four-star recruit to their 2023 class on Saturday. Defensive back Braeden Marshall ended his recruitment on Saturday and announced his commitment to in-state UCF. Marshall picked the Knights over UNC and Wisconsin, and he had a total of 32 offers in his recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is a Lake Mary, Florida native and opted to stay home and play for UCF. He’s ranked No. 401 nationally, the No. 40 CB and No. 79 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. 100% Committed HOMETOWN HERO⚔️💛🖤! pic.twitter.com/Qc1krhbktF — Braeden Marshall (@MarshallBraeden) July 30, 2022 For UNC, their focus now shifts to other offers in the 2023 class. After a big end to June and start to July, things have been a little quiet for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail in terms of commitments. Brown and his staff currently have the No. 23 overall ranked class for the cycle but are hoping to improve on that moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
After lengthy FSU unofficial visit, Blake Nichelson is heading for a decision
TALLAHASSEE — Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, alongside his parents, spent the past four days visiting Florida State. His visit included checking out multiple practices and attending the Seminole Showcase on Saturday. On Sunday, as the calendar again trended towards a dead period, the West Coast linebacker spoke...
INTEL: I have raised my Recruiting Prediction Machine confidence with 5-star Ugonna Kingsley
It was July 21 that Andrew Slater officially broke the news that Ugonna Kingsley would reclassify into the 2022 class. Before this announcement, Kingsley was the No. 5 ranked player in On3’s 2023 class. As I said in my previous ranking the contenders article, the reclass was anticipated for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clemson Linebackers' Knowledge Level Isn't a Concern for Dabo Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney might not miss James Skalski and Baylon Spector as much as you'd think in 2022, thanks to an immensely talented corp of linebackers.
2022 SEC Quarterback Rankings: Where Each Signal-Caller Stands Ahead of the Season
Looking into where each SEC quarterback stacks up with the 2022 season just around the corner.
NFL・
Social media reactions to Florida's big recruiting haul
The Florida Gators just added four more recruits to the class of 2023 and Gator Nation is sounding off on social media. The first few months of the summer were tough on Florida fans. Billy Napier and his staff missed on several top targets before hitting their stride. Losing four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa to Miami made the slow start even more painful.
Comments / 0