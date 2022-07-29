100+ Women Who Care raises record funds for nonprofit

www.newsandsentinel.com
Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community
RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
City Park comes alive for Wood County Relay for Life
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 Wood County Relay For Life took place Saturday at City Park in Parkersburg. The Relay for Life helps to raise money for the American Cancer Society, which puts those funds toward cancer research, treatment, screenings, services to patients and more to aid in the fight against cancer.
Friends, colleagues recall Kellenberger’s love for the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — For many, George Kellenberger was a tireless advocate for the Mid-Ohio Valley. Kellenberger passed away over the weekend at his home at The Villages in Florida. He served as President of the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce and was also known for his work organizing and fundraising for the annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival as well as serving the community for many years.
Vienna City Council discusses pool, kayak launch
VIENNA — Vienna City Council approved the 12th Street property as the location of a planned kayak launch on Thursday during its regular meeting. Council member Jim Leach was unable to attend the meeting. Chris Mancuso, council member, made a presentation about the design concepts behind the kayak launch....
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Parkersburg seeks input on changes to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG — City of Parkersburg officials are seeking public input on planned enhancements at the Southwood Park Swimming Pool through an information session planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the pool. The following upgrades are planned for the project, slated to begin this winter:. * Zero-depth entry...
Parkersburg URA accepts offer on affordable housing site
PARKERSBURG — Less than two weeks after declining $80,000 for the first of its affordable housing locations, the Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority accepted a $100,000 offer from the same buyers. The offer on 906 15th St. was approved on a 7-0 vote by the authority, which consists of all...
Wood County Schools offering CTE programs to underclassmen
PARKERSBURG — Career Technical Education (CTE) programs are now going to offered to sophomore and freshmen students in Wood County Schools. “We are opening ourselves up to all grades because we believe in the power of CTE for all students.” said Jason Hughes, the director of career technical and adult education in Wood County.
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To officials in Ohio’s counties who have worked to put together another primary election — this one to be held Tuesday. Despite the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s intentional failure to produce constitutional maps, local elections workers are doing their jobs, with more than 300 votes already cast in-person or via mail-in ballot. It may seem to many local residents as though there is not much reason to participate in this one; but getting it right has been no less important to the boards of elections and pollworkers who will once again ensure a fair and free primary election takes place.
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled. The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones. “It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said...
Look Back: Civil War veterans converge on Parkersburg
The Reunion: Even the Weather Brightens Up — President Hayes and Other Distinguished Guests Arrive. The opening of the Reunion of the Society of the Army of West Virginia was under doubtful skies. All Monday night a slow but extremely wet rain fell that forgot to cease when daylight came.
This Is Home: Alpaca Run Farm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alpaca Run Farm started when Earl Khorsrovi agreed to rescue 31 animals in need. What Earl thought was a one-time animal rescue grew into more than he ever imagined. Before he even had a fence in his yard, he had already rescued 28 Jacob sheep, 2...
Tonya Rose Hays
Tonya Rose Hays, 41, of Parkersburg passed away July 24, 2022, after a battle against cancer. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
Arlie Keffer
Arlie Keffer, 83, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Gay, West Virginia, a son to the late James and Wilda (Knopp) Keffer. Arlie retired from Kardex after many years of service, where he...
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
Officials report four Mid-Ohio Valley COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Four Mid-Ohio Valley residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 78-year-old Roane County woman, an 89-year-old Gilmer County woman, a 77-year-old Jackson County man and an 80-year-old Wood County woman were among 20 deaths listed in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report. The others ranged in age from a 59-year-old Kanawha County man to 92-year-old women from Berkeley and Kanawha counties.
