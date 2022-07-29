www.prepbaseballreport.com
Team Missouri Future Games: Game 3 Notes
From July 27th to July 30th, the Prep Baseball Report staff will host the PBR Future Games at the state-of-the-art LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind event will feature the best uncommitted Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects from our 40-plus state coverage area and Canada. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance.
Southeast Senior Games - Statistical Analysis
The 2nd annual Southeast Senior Games took place on Monday, July 25th at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, GA. This event kicked off the busiest recruiting week of the summer for college coaches as it led directly into the PBR Future Games and PBR Junior Future Games. What was a six team event a year ago, has expanded to include eight teams and feature over 140 uncommitted prospects from 10 different states.
JFG Team Mid-Atlantic: Championship Sunday Recap
The 9th Annual Invitational-Only event will feature the best identified 2026-2027 players in a five-day event at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind event will include individual workouts and a 4-game guarantee with single elimination bracket play to determine a champion in each age group. This year, Team Mid-Atlantic features three teams; two 2026 teams and one 2027 team. Each team went through a Combine on Tuesday, with gameplay beginning on Wednesday.
2022 Future Games: Team Ohio - Showcase Statistical Results
The 11th annual Future Games took place on July 27-30 at LakePoint in Emerson, Georgia. Top uncommitted prospects in the classes of 2024 and 2025 participated in one of the most popular events of the year. There were 32 teams, including Team Ohio, with players representing 40 states plus Canadian...
Southeast Unsigned SR Games: Quick Hitters-Team Carolina Hitters
Monday July 25th saw the 2nd annual Southeast Senior Games at LakePoint in Emerson, Ga. For the 2nd straight year, a team of uncommitted seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina created Team Carolina. Last year’s event saw a high number of commitments after the workout and game play. With a great turnout of college coaches, we can expect more of the same from the 2022 event.
2022 Junior Future Games: Team Carolina (NC) Game 4 Recap
The 2022 Junior Future Games are underway at LakePoint in Emerson, GA featuring some of the top 2026 and 2027 prospects from across the country. Team Carolina kicked off their Junior Future Games with a workout on Tuesday. The workout day consisted of a full pro-style workout with players taking BP on the field with Trackman capturing ball flight data, a defensive workout, and players running a laser timed 60. Team Carolina will take on Texas, Canada, and Mississippi in their pool play action with bracket play to follow.
JFG Team Mid-Atlantic: Day 4 Recap
The 9th Annual Invitational-Only event will feature the best identified 2026-2027 players in a five-day event at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind event will include individual workouts and a 4-game guarantee with single elimination bracket play to determine a champion in each age group. This year, Team Mid-Atlantic features three teams; two 2026 teams and one 2027 team. Each team went through a Combine on Tuesday, with gameplay beginning on Wednesday.
PBR Future Games: Game 3 Recap
Team Mississippi wrapped up their week over at PBR Future Games with a 5-1 win over Alabama, finishing with a 2-1 record overall on the week. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the players who had some noteworthy performances from yesterday's contest against Alabama. Uncommitted,...
