The 2022 Junior Future Games are underway at LakePoint in Emerson, GA featuring some of the top 2026 and 2027 prospects from across the country. Team Carolina kicked off their Junior Future Games with a workout on Tuesday. The workout day consisted of a full pro-style workout with players taking BP on the field with Trackman capturing ball flight data, a defensive workout, and players running a laser timed 60. Team Carolina will take on Texas, Canada, and Mississippi in their pool play action with bracket play to follow.

EMERSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO