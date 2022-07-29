Direct and remote induced actuation in artificial muscles based on electrospun fiber networks

www.nature.com
Observation of the hyperfine structure and anticrossings of hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of LiYF:Ho
Resolved hyperfine structure and narrow inhomogeneously broadened lines in the optical spectra of a rare-earth-doped crystal are favorable for the implementation of various sensors. Here, a well-resolved hyperfine structure in the photoluminescence spectra of LiYF4:Ho single crystals and the anticrossings of hyperfine levels in a magnetic field are demonstrated using a self-made setup based on a Bruker 125HR high-resolution Fourier spectrometer. This is the first observation of the resolved hyperfine structure and anticrossing hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of a crystal. The narrowest spectral linewidth is only 0.0022"‰cmâˆ’1. This fact together with a large value of the magnetic g factor of several crystal-field states creates prerequisites for developing magnetic field sensors, which can be in demand in modern quantum information technology devices operating at low temperatures. Very small random lattice strains characterizing the quality of a crystal can be detected using anticrossing points.
New ternary inverter with memory function using silicon feedback field-effect transistors
In this study, we present a fully complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor-compatible ternary inverter with a memory function using silicon feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs). FBFETs operate with a positive feedback loop by carrier accumulation in their channels, which allows to achieve excellent memory characteristics with extremely low subthreshold swings. This hybrid operation of the switching and memory functions enables FBFETs to implement memory operation in a conventional CMOS logic scheme. The inverter comprising p- and n-channel FBFETs in series can be in ternary logic states and retain these states during the hold operation owing to the switching and memory functions of FBFETs. It exhibits a high voltage gain of approximately 73Â V/V, logic holding time of 150Â s, and reliable endurance of approximately 105. This ternary inverter with memory function demonstrates possibilities for a new computing paradigm in multivalued logic applications.
Carbon accumulation rates are highest at young and expanding salt marsh edges
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 173 (2022) Cite this article. An objective of salt marsh conservation, restoration, and creation is to reduce global carbon dioxide levels and offset emissions. This strategy hinges on measurements of salt marsh carbon accumulation rates, which vary widely creating uncertainty in monetizing carbon credits. Here, we show the 14"“323"‰g"‰C mâˆ’2 yrâˆ’1 range of carbon accumulation rates, derived from cores collected at seven sites in North Carolina U.S.A., results from the landward or basinward trajectory of salt marsh colonization and the intertidal space available for accretion. Rates increase with accelerating sea-level rise and are highest at young and expanding marsh edges. The highest carbon densities are near the upland, highlighting the importance of this area for building a rich stock of carbon that would be prevented by upland development. Explaining variability in carbon accumulation rates clarifies appraisal of salt marsh restoration projects and landscape conversion, in terms of mitigating green-house gas emissions.
The principles, design and applications of fused-ring electron acceptors
Fused-ring electron acceptors (FREAs) have a donor"“acceptor"“donor structure comprising an electron-donating fused-ring core, electron-accepting end groups, Ï€-bridges and side chains. FREAs possess beneficial features, such as feasibility to tailor their structures, high property tunability, strong visible and near-infrared light absorption and excellent n-type semiconducting characteristics. FREAs have initiated a revolution to the field of organic solar cells in recent years. FREA-based organic solar cells have achieved unprecedented efficiencies, over 20%, which breaks the theoretical efficiency limit of traditional fullerene acceptors (~13%), and boast potential operational lifetimes approaching 10 years. Based on the original studies of FREAs, a variety of new structures, mechanisms and applications have flourished. In this Review, we introduce the fundamental principles of FREAs, including their structures and inherent electronic and physical properties. Next, we discuss the way in which the properties of FREAs can be modulated through variations to the electronic structure or molecular packing. We then present the current applications and consider the future areas that may benefit from developments in FREAs. Finally, we conclude with the position of FREA chemistry, reflecting on the challenges and opportunities that may arise in the future of this burgeoning field.
Fatigue-free artificial ionic skin toughened by self-healable elastic nanomesh
Robust ionic sensing materials that are both fatigue-resistant and self-healable like human skin are essential for soft electronics and robotics with extended service life. However, most existing self-healable artificial ionic skins produced on the basis of network reconfiguration suffer from a low fatigue threshold due to the easy fracture of low-energy amorphous polymer chains with susceptible crack propagation. Here we engineer a fatigue-free yet fully healable hybrid ionic skin toughened by a high-energy, self-healable elastic nanomesh, resembling the repairable nanofibrous interwoven structure of human skin. Such a design affords a superhigh fatigue threshold of 2950"‰J"‰mâˆ’2 while maintaining skin-like compliance, stretchability, and strain-adaptive stiffening response. Moreover, nanofiber tension-induced moisture breathing of ionic matrix leads to a record-high strain-sensing gauge factor of 66.8, far exceeding previous intrinsically stretchable ionic conductors. This concept creates opportunities for designing durable ion-conducting materials that replicate the unparalleled combinatory properties of natural skins more precisely.
Neurophysiological correlates of automatic integration of voice and gender information during grammatical processing
During verbal communication, interlocutors rely on both linguistic (e.g., words, syntax) and extralinguistic (e.g., voice quality) information. The neural mechanisms of extralinguistic information processing are particularly poorly understood. To address this, we used EEG and recorded event-related brain potentials while participants listened to Russian pronoun"“verb phrases presented in either male or female voice. Crucially, we manipulated congruency between the grammatical gender signaled by the verbs' ending and the speakers' apparent gender. To focus on putative automatic integration of extralinguistic information into syntactic processing and avoid confounds arising from secondary top-down processes, we used passive non-attend auditory presentation with visual distraction and no stimulus-related task. Most expressed neural responses were found at both early (150 ms, ELAN-like) and late (400 ms, N400-like) phrase processing stages. Crucially, both of these brain responses exhibited sensitivity to extralinguistic information and were significantly enhanced for phrases whose voice and grammatical gender were incongruent, similar to what is known for ERPs effects related to overt grammatical violations. Our data suggest a high degree of automaticity in processing extralinguistic information during spoken language comprehension which indicates existence of a rapid automatic syntactic integration mechanism sensitive to both linguistic and extralinguistic information.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Modulation of dielectric properties in low-loss polypropylene-based composites at GHz frequencies: theory and experiment
Polymer composites with high dielectric constant and low loss tangent are highly regarded as substrates for modern high-speed electronics. In this work, we analyze the high-frequency dielectric properties of two types of composites based on polypropylene infused with high-dielectric-constant microparticles. Two types of fillers are used: commercial ceramics or titanium oxide (TiO2) with different concentrations. The key observation is that adding the fillers causes an increase of dielectric constants by around 100% (for highest loading) up to 4.2 and 3.4, for micro-ceramics and TiO2 based composites, respectively. Interestingly, for the TiO2 composite, the loss tangent depends on the filler loading volume, whereas the other composite has a slightly increasing tendency, however, being at the level"‰~"‰10"“3. To explain the experimental results, a theoretical model determined by microwave reflection and transmission through a representative volume element is proposed, which allows the investigation of the impact of volume ratio, grain shape, aggregation, and size on the loss tangent and permittivity evolution. This approach could be used for modeling other low dielectric loss materials with inclusions.
1D and 3D co-simulation and self-adaptive position control of electrostatic levitation in China's Space Station
The greatest challenge of electrostatic levitation for containerless material processing is the stable control of charged material during heating. Recently, high-precision self-adaptive control of electrostatic levitation has been achieved in China's Space Station. Based on the 1D and 3D co-simulation analysis, an optimal scheduling of control strategies of sample release and retrieval in space is developed. Both simulation results and on-orbit experiments demonstrated that the inversion of surface charge is responsible for the heating induced material instability. On-orbit experiments indicated that under laser illuminations, the net surface charge of metal Zr changed from positive to negative at 900"‰K and from negative to positive at 1300"‰K. The possible physical mechanism of the charge inversion of heated material is discussed.
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
The interplay of polar effects in controlling the selectivity of radical reactions
Radical reactivity is a powerful tool for molecular construction that often provides bond-forming strategies and retrosynthetic disconnections complementary to those available through ionic and metal-mediated approaches. Understanding reactivity and selectivity patterns in radical chemistry is crucial to harness and develop the full potential of open-shell species in synthetic settings. Polar effects operate at the transition-state level of all radical reactions and have important implications in controlling their outcomes. The recognition of the key factors that respond to polar effects can be used to understand reactivity trends and also to rationally enhance (or mute) the intrinsic reactivity of specific molecular sites over others. These features render radical reactivity easy to predict and, therefore, programmable. In this Review we highlight some of the key underlining mechanistic features associated with polar effects and we accompany our discussion with representative synthetic examples.
Magnetic molecules as local sensors of topological hysteresis of superconductors
Superconductors and magnetic materials, including molecules, are key ingredients for quantum computing and spintronics. However, only a little is known about how these materials interact in multilayer nanostructures like the hybrid architectures nowadays under development for such advanced applications. Here, we show that a single layer of magnetic molecules, Terbium(III) bis-phthalocyaninato (TbPc2) complexes, deposited under controlled UHV conditions on a superconducting Pb(111) surface is sensitive to the topology of the intermediate state of the superconductor, namely to the presence and evolution of superconducting and normal domains due to screening and penetration of an external magnetic field. The topological hysteresis of the superconducting substrate imprints a local evolution of the magnetisation of the TbPc2 molecules in the monolayer. Element and surface selective detection is achieved by recording the X-ray magnetic circular dichroism of the Tb atoms. This study reveals the impressive potential of magnetic molecules for sensing local magnetic field variations in molecular/superconductor hybrid devices, including spin resonators or spin injecting and spin filtering components for spintronics applications.
Novel transport properties of the Î±-T lattice with uniform electric and magnetic fields
We report a theoretical study of electronic transport properties of Î±-T3 lattice nanoribbons in the presence of uniform electric and magnetic fields. Landau levels with an unexcepted fashion are obtained in the system, and unique flat bands are observed due to the crossed electric and magnetic fields. We found that the nondispersive flat band of Î±-T3 lattice is distorted and split to many dispersive energy levels when electric and magnetic fields are applied. A double constriction structure of Î±-T3 lattice is considered to investigate the quantum transport in the flat band, and novel quantum transport properties are obtained, which shows great differences from conventional Dirac electrons. Our results show that the flat bands of Î±-T3 lattice can also contribute to the quantum transport properties and play an important role in the development of novel Dirac electron device.
P-type electrical contacts for two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Digital logic circuits are based on complementary pairs of...
Influence and prediction value of Arctic sea ice for spring Eurasian extreme heat events
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 172 (2022) Cite this article. In spring, Eurasia has experienced significant warming, accompanied by frequent extreme heat events. Whether the Arctic sea ice has contributed to the variation of spring Eurasian extreme heat events is still unclear. Here, through conducting statistical analyses of observed and reanalysis data, we demonstrate that the winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas dominate the leading mode of interannual variation of spring extreme heat events over mid-to-high latitude Eurasia in the recent two decades. With faster decline rate and larger variability, the winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas significantly enhance the troposphere-stratosphere interactions and further exert influence on the spring atmospheric circulations that favor the formation of Eurasian extreme heat events. Cross-validated hindcasts of the dipole mode index of spring extreme heat events using winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas yield a correlation skill of 0.71 over 2001"“2018, suggesting that nearly 50% of its variance could be predicted one season in advance.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
Spin-flip-driven reversal of the angle-dependent magnetic torque in layered antiferromagnetic CaSrCoAs
Spin-flip transition can occur in antiferromagnets with strong magnetocrystalline anisotropy, inducing a significant modification of the anisotropic magnetic properties through phase conversion. In contrast to ferromagnets, antiferromagnets have not been thoroughly examined in terms of their anisotropic characteristics. We investigated the magnetic-field and angle-dependent magnetic properties of Ising-type antiferromagnetic Ca0.9Sr0.1Co2As2 using magnetic torque measurements. An A-type antiferromagnetic order emerges below TN"‰="‰97Â K aligned along the magnetically easy c-axis. The reversal of the angle-dependent torque across the spin-flip transition was observed, revealing the strong influence of the magnetocrystalline anisotropy on the magnetic properties. Based on the easy-axis anisotropic spin model, we theoretically generated torque data and identified specific spin configurations associated with the magnetic torque variation in the presence of a rotating magnetic field. Our results enrich fundamental and applied research on diverse antiferromagnetic compounds by shedding new light on the distinct magnetic features of the Ising-type antiferromagnet.
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
The experiences of UK-based genetic counsellors working in mainstream settings
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Most UK-based genetic counsellors (GCs) work within clinical genetics services; yet there is a small and expanding group of GCs working within other clinical specialties, termed "mainstream" GCs. To our knowledge there have been no projects to date examining the experiences of mainstream GCs working in the UK. The aim of this workforce evaluation was to explore the experiences of mainstream GCs. Online surveys were sent to mainstream GCs to obtain general demographic information and baseline data regarding experiences of working in these roles. Those who completed the surveys were then invited to take part in online focus groups. Data was transcribed and analysed using thematic analysis to draw out major themes that arose from the discussions. Major themes were found to be: "Benefits", "Challenges", "Career Progression" and "Support". Overall, participants expressed enjoyment of their roles and described key benefits of working in a clinical specialty, including autonomous working and developing expertise. Still, career progression was limited in many cases due to issues obtainingÂ professional registration, lack of support, and unclear definition of the mainstream GC role. Findings are brought together as a list of suggestions to support this subset of the profession going forward. We hope these findings could be of utility to both employers and policymakers when advancing the national provision for mainstream genomic services.
