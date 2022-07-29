Recall roundup: Undeclared allergens dominate in US and Canada

www.newfoodmagazine.com
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Popculture
Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves
It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states
Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items
A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores. That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.
Thrillist
Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
Thrillist
More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled
Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply
A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
moneytalksnews.com
Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat
If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Thrillist
This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A popular brand of sunscreen is being recalled nationwide after it was found to contain very small amounts of a chemical that's known to cause cancer. The recall affects three shipments of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The Huge Price Smithfield Foods Is Paying To Settle A Lawsuit
According to Vox, the price of groceries has inflated 11% since April 2021, with meat and animal-based products suffering the largest hit. This leaves shoppers, even Walmart customers, battling inflation all throughout America. Chicken has a reported inflation of 16.4%, beef and veal at 14.3%, and pork at 13.7%. Eggs have seen the highest price increase in the past year, rising 22.6%. Some companies, including Tyson Foods, have come forward to explain why prices are continuing to jump, citing reasons such as fuel and labor costs.
USDA cracking down on salmonella in chicken products
The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause...
Popculture
Trader Joe's Issues Recall Over Popular Cookies
Time to check your cabinets again! While it is the most inopportune time as summer is all about dessert, Trader Joe's has issued a recall over its beloved store-brand treats. Consumers are being advised against eating a popular cookie sold at the beloved grocery store chain. On July 20, Trader Joe's alerted their customers to a voluntary recall of their Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
Food recall news: Wismettac Asian Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Dashi Soup Base
Food recall news: Wismettac Asian Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Dashi Soup Base. Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 17.6 oz packages of Marutomo Dashi Soup Base because they may contain undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Employee Supported for Eating Eggs for Breakfast Despite Coworker's Allergy
Her coworker is deathly allergic to eggs—and her employer has asked all employees from bringing eggs or any egg products, or even eating them off-site.
CBS News
Additional Ready Dough Pizza products recalled
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is being reissued to modify the number of pizza products included in an original recall. The recall affects Ready Dough Pizza products. The newest recall, issued on July 29, expanded the recall to include 1,423 pounds of additional Ready Dough Pizza products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service identified additional types of pizza products in commerce that fall within the scope of this recall, including pizza products containing pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo, according to a press release.
Recall alert: Conagra Brands recalls P.F. Chang Beef & Broccoli products
WASHINGTON — A packing error caused Conagra Brands to recall nearly 120,000 pounds of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli products. In a news release issued Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that approximately 119,581 pounds of the product -- or 86,968 22-ounce bags -- were recalled by the Russellville, Arkansas, company. The agency said the frozen beef products were recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
