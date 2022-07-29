www.ign.com
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
All Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures Leaving in March
This page contains a full list of all fish, bugs, and sea creatures that are leaving during the month of March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We have even included a handy checklist of the new critters that you can catch throughout the month. Here, you'll find a complete list...
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Furniture Recipes
Crafting furniture is essential to creating the perfect bed and breakfast. The higher scores you receive for each room, the more coins you make and the better chances you have for 5-star reviews. You will occasionally receive Guest requests that require higher scores in Comfort, Decorations, Hygiene, and Food, so it is important that you learn new recipes to keep up with the demands.
Grab Ugreen's 200W Desktop Charging Station for $170
Are in the market for a new charging station that simultaneously charges multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops and even your Nintendo Switch (or Steam Deck)? If that's the case, Amazon is currently running a fantastic deal on Ugreen's Nexode 200W desktop charger. Usually $200, this device is down to its lowest price yet, $170 ($30 off).
Starfield: Performance Preview
Built on an improved engine, The Creation Engine 2, the game shows clear strides over Fallout 4 and other previous titles. Space travel, world building, rendering technology, and more are all covered here in our IGN Performance Preview.
The First Love
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Looking for the best Amazon Prime shows in the UAE? There is a plethora of TV shows and movies available on Amazon's streaming service, but it can be overwhelming with the amount of content available. From comedy shows to dramas, UAE viewers have plenty to choose from when it comes to TV offerings on Amazon Prime Video.
BA suspends short-haul ticket sales from Heathrow: what you need to know
How passengers with flights booked will be affected and how the cap on numbers will work
Banner Schedule: Current and Next Genshin Banners
This Genshin Impact Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact banner schedule for past, current, and next Genshin Impact banners. A big part of Genshin Impact is the Wish system. Most of the game’s playable characters and best weapons are found here, with regularly refreshed “banners” introducing new characters and boosting the appearance rates of others.
Side Quests - List of Standard and Hero Quests
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki will go over all optional quests that you can do as you carry on with your journey. Quests in the game are split up between Standard Quests and Hero's Quests. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs, while Hero's Quests unlock new heroes.
Sega Genesis Mini 2 North American Release Will Be a Tenth of the Original
If you want a Sega Genesis Mini 2, you'll have to turn to Amazon Japan, as western customers will have to import Sega's next mini console. According to a report from Polygon, Sega is only selling the Genesis Mini 2 to the West through Amazon Japan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain.
Green Hell: Animal Husbandry - Release Trailer
Green Hell's Animal Husbandry update is available now on PC. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free Animal Husbandry update, which brings the ability to tame and breed some of the game's creatures including the capybara and more. The latest update also allows you to capture bees and maintain beehives, and features a new blowpipe weapon.
Aussie Deals: LEGO Skywalker and Tsushima Director's go 42% off, Capcom AAA Clearance and More!
If you're keen on some cheap Streeties, Resi or Devil May Cry, today's your day. Like a famished zombie, Capcom has bitten large chunks off the RRPs of its best franchises. I'm also tracking the cheapest price for the forthcoming Spider-Man Remastered for PC and the incredibly well-built LEGO Skywalker Saga.
Daily Deals: Save on Nintendo NES and Super Mario 64 LEGO Sets
The premium Nintendo LEGO sets are some of the best LEGO kits out there, and you can save on two of them today. And, if you missed out on the Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Dot, that 50% discount is back today. And, you can save on a spare controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Plus, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart today for those of you looking to upgrade. And, the Meta Quest 2 is getting a surprise price hike starting next week, so now is the time to pick up the VR headset if you are interested.
BD-1, Groot, and Many More LEGO Sets Now Available
It's a new month, and that can only mean one thing: a new batch of LEGO sets is available. On the first of each month, LEGO opens the faucet and releases new sets. August 2022 is particularly flush with new releases, ranging from Star Wars to Super Mario and more. You can view the full list of new sets available on Amazon, or keep scrolling for the highlights.
