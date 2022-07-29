ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide

Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!

When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Part 1 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. The Roster Grows. At the beginning of this chapter, you catch up with...
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests

In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
Amber Midthunder
Dan Trachtenberg
Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022

Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV+? We're here to help. While Apple's library isn't nearly as deep as its competitors on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it grows with new and splashy originals that often feature big stars. It's slowly evolving into an excellent streaming service.
The First Love

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer

Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
Characters

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Azure Gleam Chapter 13 - Clash of Torment

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 13. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle, as it is the only territory in this chapter.
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings in Chronological Order

From its epic scale and unmatched sense of adventure to its beloved characters and the unforgettable relationships between them, Lord of the Rings remains the all-time best series of fantasy films. Now, 21 years after The Fellowship of the Ring, LotR is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Middle-earth TV series, The Rings of Power.
Exclusive Look Back at the Predator Franchise, from Schwarzenegger to Prey

This exclusive featurette looks back at the Predator film franchise, from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original to Prey, which premieres August 5, 2022, Disney+. Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022

August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
Westworld: Season 4 Episode 6 Review - "Fidelity"

Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Fidelity," which aired on July 31 on HBO. Westworld's fourth season has bubbled up into something very special (and sinister) but one of the best things it's accomplished, story-wise, was taking seemingly sidelined characters -- Frankie and her mom, Uwade -- and giving them a meaningful, impactful arc. At first, it seemed like they were just going to be the family Caleb left behind while he went off to fight the war, but instead they became his successors. "Fidelity" was a tremendous chapter that showcased this legacy while also playing into Aaron Paul's strengths as an actor (which is to be put through the freakin' wringer).
Devotion - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Devotion, an upcoming movie starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Sony Is Already Retiring Accolades, a PS5 Launch Feature

Sony will be retiring PS5's Accolades feature later this year, as players have not used the awards-based system as much as the company anticipated when it was unveiled at launch. As reported by TheSixthAxis, Sony announced in a statement that they would be pulling the plug on the Accolades feature...
New to Netflix for August 2022

August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
