Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Fidelity," which aired on July 31 on HBO. Westworld's fourth season has bubbled up into something very special (and sinister) but one of the best things it's accomplished, story-wise, was taking seemingly sidelined characters -- Frankie and her mom, Uwade -- and giving them a meaningful, impactful arc. At first, it seemed like they were just going to be the family Caleb left behind while he went off to fight the war, but instead they became his successors. "Fidelity" was a tremendous chapter that showcased this legacy while also playing into Aaron Paul's strengths as an actor (which is to be put through the freakin' wringer).

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO