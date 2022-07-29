www.ign.com
Related
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 1 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. The Roster Grows. At the beginning of this chapter, you catch up with...
IGN
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV+? We're here to help. While Apple's library isn't nearly as deep as its competitors on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it grows with new and splashy originals that often feature big stars. It's slowly evolving into an excellent streaming service.
IGN
The First Love
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
IGN
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
IGN
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Azure Gleam Chapter 13 - Clash of Torment
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 13. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle, as it is the only territory in this chapter.
IGN
Best Series and Documentaries to Watch on Netflix UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Looking for the next best TV show to binge-watch on Netflix UAE right now? We've collected some TV series that you can stream on Netflix on this page. This list gets updated regularly, with new shows being added to the selection and deleting older entries to ensure there's always something new to watch.
IGN
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings in Chronological Order
From its epic scale and unmatched sense of adventure to its beloved characters and the unforgettable relationships between them, Lord of the Rings remains the all-time best series of fantasy films. Now, 21 years after The Fellowship of the Ring, LotR is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Middle-earth TV series, The Rings of Power.
IGN
Exclusive Look Back at the Predator Franchise, from Schwarzenegger to Prey
This exclusive featurette looks back at the Predator film franchise, from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original to Prey, which premieres August 5, 2022, Disney+. Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
IGN
Westworld: Season 4 Episode 6 Review - "Fidelity"
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Fidelity," which aired on July 31 on HBO. Westworld's fourth season has bubbled up into something very special (and sinister) but one of the best things it's accomplished, story-wise, was taking seemingly sidelined characters -- Frankie and her mom, Uwade -- and giving them a meaningful, impactful arc. At first, it seemed like they were just going to be the family Caleb left behind while he went off to fight the war, but instead they became his successors. "Fidelity" was a tremendous chapter that showcased this legacy while also playing into Aaron Paul's strengths as an actor (which is to be put through the freakin' wringer).
IGN
Devotion - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Devotion, an upcoming movie starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
IGN
Sony Is Already Retiring Accolades, a PS5 Launch Feature
Sony will be retiring PS5's Accolades feature later this year, as players have not used the awards-based system as much as the company anticipated when it was unveiled at launch. As reported by TheSixthAxis, Sony announced in a statement that they would be pulling the plug on the Accolades feature...
IGN
The Rock Booed on Stage, GTA 6's New Protagonist, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
IGN
Aussie Deals: LEGO Skywalker and Tsushima Director's go 42% off, Capcom AAA Clearance and More!
If you're keen on some cheap Streeties, Resi or Devil May Cry, today's your day. Like a famished zombie, Capcom has bitten large chunks off the RRPs of its best franchises. I'm also tracking the cheapest price for the forthcoming Spider-Man Remastered for PC and the incredibly well-built LEGO Skywalker Saga.
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Echo Elite Set: Yakuza's Goro Majima Trailer
The Goro Majima Elite set for Echo is available now. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Yakuza series' Goro Majima Elite set, including a victory animation, the Mad Dog of Shimano uniform, Yokai Drones gadget skin, and much more.
IGN
New to Netflix for August 2022
August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
Comments / 0