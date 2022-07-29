ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Literacy Center denied $68,000 grant, could close by September

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Shelby Literacy Center is suspending its services Aug. 1, and if it doesn’t raise the necessary funds could cease to exist by September.

Shelby Literacy, formerly Collierville Literacy Council, was denied a $68,000 grant, which puts a strain on the services the nonprofit provides.

For more than three decades, volunteers and a few paid staff helped many in the greater Memphis community improve reading. Under Executive Director Penny Aronson, the organization expanded its efforts teaching students skills like financial and media literacy.

This year, Shelby Literacy helped 100 people who speak other languages improve their English. The results are proved through globally-recognized assessments. Additionally, the organization has helped a dozen children who struggled to read in school improve by one grade level.

Shelby Literacy planned to expand its services to 200 adults and 100 children with a United Way grant, but the nonprofit was denied the $68,000. The funds would have helped cover operations and programming through Dec. 31, allowing Shelby Literacy to focus its fundraising efforts toward 2023.

Without that amount in the bank, Shelby Literacy cannot feasibly keep its offices operating, a predicament that led to the decision to suspend services beginning Monday. If the funds are not raised by Aug. 31, Shelby Literacy will be forced to permanently shutter, ending 35 years of service.

Memphis has low literacy scores , and those who are not proficient in English are likely to drop out of school, resulting in a likely loss of earnings. Studies estimate the United States economy has lost $38 billion due to low English proficiency in the economy.

Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
The Daily Memphian

ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

