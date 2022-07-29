Where to Get the Best Waterfront Dining in New York City

splashmags.com
'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Buys $3.4 Million NYC Condo (PHOTOS)
Vinny Guadagnino is moving on up. The MTV "Jersey Shore" star threw down $3.345 million for a Manhattan apartment, public records show (scroll for photos). The 34-year-old bachelor closed on the Broome Street condo in SoHo with Serhant Realty on May 13. He listed his Los Angeles home for $3.85 million last year and moved to Tribeca.
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
Rent A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn For Only $600 Monthly - But It's On A Sailboat
Rent a one-bedroom in Brooklyn for only $600 monthly. The only catch is that it’s on a sailboat and there’s no shower on the boat. Getting a place in Greenpoint, a section of Brooklyn, for that price is a steal. The Craigslist post lists faucets, a toilet, a heater and solar power as features on this small sailboat.
Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel
Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
10 of our favorite NYC restaurants
There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.
Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey
Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City. Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
