ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Where to Get the Best Waterfront Dining in New York City

By Meryl Pearlstein
splashmags.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
splashmags.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
therealdeal.com

Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel

Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
The Staten Island Advance

Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Seafood Restaurant#Manhattan Island#Outdoor Dining#Food Drink#Manhattanites
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy