Click here to read the full article. Fire broke out at Italy’s historic Cinecittà Studios on Monday afternoon, destroying part of an old set depicting Renaissance Florence, which was in the process of being dismantled, and halting shooting on Netflix series Old Guard 2. Local media reported the film was declared mid-afternoon and that plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around. Three fire-fighting teams were dispatched to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control by early evening. A Cinecittà Studios spokesperson said late Monday that the fire was under control and that there had been no injuries...

NFL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO