Frederick Police Department Unveils New SRO Vehicle

Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Wana Brands drives Denver voter registration with League of Women VotersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
DougCo school board attorneys release mysterious bindersSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Aurora police searching for parents of wandering boy
The Aurora Police Department are trying to identify and locate the parents of a boy who was found wandering in southern Aurora. Police located the boy near South Memphis Street and East Quincy Avenue. Anyone who recognizes the boy or knows his parents are asked to call 303-627-3100 immediately.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
1310kfka.com
UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
Broomfield high student killed, four others injured in crash in Lafayette
One Broomfield High School student was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Lafayette on Thursday. Three of the students, all males, remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon, said Lafayette police Administrative Sgt. Jeremy Molander. None of the victims have been identified. Molander said officers were sent to the intersection of U.S....
1 Broomfield High School student dead, 3 hospitalized in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield High School student died and three others are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed with a semi Thursday night in Lafayette. The crash happened about 7:13 p.m. on Highway 287 at Dillon Road. A vehicle with five teenagers was going south on Highway 287 and crashed with a semi that was going east on Dillon Road, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile
On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
Loveland PD details moments officers rushed children to safety after shooting
Loveland Police officers responding to the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday tried saving a 16-year-old victim before they died on scene, according to the latest information provided by police.
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
KRMS Radio
Colorado Man Busted for Drug Trafficking in Camden County
A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
Body believed to be missing 11-year-old recovered from lake in Colorado
A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours. At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
Suspects arrested after body found near popular Colorado trailhead, one suspect still free
Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV
One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street.
Woman dead following escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High
Police are investigating a fatal escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
