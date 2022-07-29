ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

Frederick Police Department Unveils New SRO Vehicle

 4 days ago
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police searching for parents of wandering boy

The Aurora Police Department are trying to identify and locate the parents of a boy who was found wandering in southern Aurora. Police located the boy near South Memphis Street and East Quincy Avenue. Anyone who recognizes the boy or knows his parents are asked to call 303-627-3100 immediately.
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie

Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
LOVELAND, CO
Colorado State
Frederick, CO
9NEWS

1 Broomfield High School student dead, 3 hospitalized in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield High School student died and three others are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed with a semi Thursday night in Lafayette. The crash happened about 7:13 p.m. on Highway 287 at Dillon Road. A vehicle with five teenagers was going south on Highway 287 and crashed with a semi that was going east on Dillon Road, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
BROOMFIELD, CO
northfortynews

Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile

On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
CBS Denver

Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl

Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
DENVER, CO
KRMS Radio

Colorado Man Busted for Drug Trafficking in Camden County

A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body believed to be missing 11-year-old recovered from lake in Colorado

A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours. At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspects arrested after body found near popular Colorado trailhead, one suspect still free

Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS News

3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls

Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
WRAY, CO
The Denver Gazette

West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado

In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

