Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge

967thevine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Beverage bottling business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a bottling business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
967thevine.com
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
967thevine.com
Former Northeast Elementary principal given new role in ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An administrator in the Ithaca City School District is getting a new assignment. Liddy Coyle was named recently Principal on Special Assignment for the district. Miss Coyle served as principal of Northeast Elementary School until several months ago. The district has never publicly stated why she was removed from her role in the school.
Comments / 0