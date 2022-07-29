www.thephoblographer.com
Related
Only a Few Hours Left to Enter to Win a Sony a7 IV!
Act now! The contest ends tonight! We’ve been working really hard on offering something brand new to our readers. And now, we’re ready to announce one of the biggest things in The Phoblographer’s 13 year history. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’re going to want to. Today, we’re introducing membership perks for our audience.
It’s Not A Crucial Update – Sony a7 IV Firmware Update
Sony enthusiasts continue to be enamored with the versatile Sony a7 IV. We reviewed it when the camera debuted, and I thoroughly enjoyed its capabilities. The human and animal detection with eye AF is snappy. It was always fast to achieve focus and produce beautiful images. Its main drawback was that it froze when shooting bracketed and produced color noise in low ISO.
APS-C Cameras Are More Exciting Than They Ever Were
APS-C hasn’t received much love over the past few years. The EF-M mount hasn’t seen any development in a long time. Sony, which used to be a big player there, has been focusing on Full Frame, bringing in an entry-level Full Frame (A7c) camera that cannibalizes their own flagship APS-C offering (A6600). It even became difficult to imagine a bright future when Sony halted the production of their ZV-E10 or A6400 in the chaos of the chip shortage. But things are starting to change.
Can the Hasselblad 907x 100C Be the Innovative Camera We Need?
There are reports going around on the Hasselblad X2D that are making me yawn. Years ago, Hasselblad wow’d press with their X1D. This is the medium format mirrorless camera that looked like the Mamiya 6 and that everyone wanted. But it was plagued by problems like autofocus, price, lens selection, and a lot more. Fast-forward to today, and the Fujifilm GFX series is far more attractive in every single way. That’s why I’m not hyped for the X2D. Instead, I’m holding out my hope for the Hasselblad 907x 100C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special
Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
The New Laowa 10mm F4 Makes a Very Exciting Claim
It’s time for one of our favorite things: pancake lenses! And Venus Optics are calling their new Laowa 10mm f4 lens a “cookie” (but we can traditionally call it a pancake). This new, super thin is designed for APS-C cameras. So that means Fujifilm, Sony, Canon, L-mount, and Nikon owners can use it with relative ease. What’s even more impressive is the fact that Laowa made this into a wide-angle lens that they claim is the world’s smallest rectilinear lens. Further, they’re saying it can fit in your pocket.
The Tamron Instant Savings Are Back! Check These Out!
Tamron’s Instant Savings are back now! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers who use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the hunt for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Tamron’s Best Lenses Are on a Special Flash Sale
There’s a limited flash sale going on with Tamron’s best lenses, so you’ll need to act fast. Additionally, Tamron’s Instant Savings are back now! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers who use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Promising New Nikon Z30 Has an Instant Rebate!
There are a few Nikon rebates that are coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. There are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points; which means that there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!
New Sony a7s III Firmware Is a Freebie Targeting Better Focus
The Sony a7s is Sony’s low-light powerhouse because of a low megapixel count that creates cleaner images at high ISOs. That and 4K video features make the camera ideal for hybrid shooters, journalism, and documentary work. But the camera just got a bit of an upgrade. The latest firmware, 2.10, improves eye detection autofocus and operational stability.
Nikon Reassures Us That They Will Still Make DSLRs
No, as you might have read, Nikon isn’t giving up on DSLRs. In a report released on July 12, Nikkei Asia said that it had “learned” that Nikon is going to withdraw from the SLR business. What’s interesting to note is that they said Canon would be following suit in the next few years. No doubt, significant publications picked up on it within hours of this article. Clickbait articles ensued because nothing translates to web traffic like the death of a production line of a prominent brand. Nikon was quick to dismiss this report as nothing but speculation. They’ve categorically stated that they will be “continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR.”
Could the Leica Q3 Surprise Us with Its Specs
LeicaRumors published a report that a new Leica Q3 is on the way. Codenamed Wilson, this information was spotted in the source code of the recently updated Leica FOTOS app as reported by Digicame-Info. The fixed 28mm f1.7 lens Leica Q2 was announced a little over 3 years ago. It’s still one of the best value-for-money Leica cameras, especially when you consider that the Leica 28mm f2.0 Summicron lens alone costs almost as much as the Q2 itself. So what can Leica do to make the Leica Q3 appeal to Leica fans and purists?
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Wildlife Photography
In the pandemic, everyone became a wildlife photographer. A few premium cameras were released that are fantastic for this kind of photography. Lots of them were full frame too! Everyone loves full frame! So we’re rounding up the best full frame cameras for wildlife photography. We’ve tested all of these in various situations photographing birds and other wildlife. Take a look!
Warning: Camera Speed is Out of Control. The Need for 75 fps is Limited
The camera industry has been locked in a megapixel race for years. But, there’s another specification that has companies dueling for bragging rights: Burst speed. With 50 megapixels no longer out of the ordinary, the focus seems to have turned to just how fast a camera can snap those high-resolution pictures. The Sony a9 stunned with 20 fps shots — only to outdo themselves later on with the Sony a1. Then the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9 hit 30 fps with options to go even faster. And then Panasonic laughed — and launched 75 fps on the GH6.
The New ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 Makes Capture One a Breeze
With Capture One Pro finally coming to the iPad, I’ve got more reasons to want to edit on the go. And the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 seems to have come at the perfect time too. This small USB 3.2 adapter plugs into the iPad Pro for loading images to edit. But most importantly, it’s insanely fast.
These Fujifilm Rebates End Next Week!
These rebates end next week! Fujifilm has a bunch of rebates going on right now for anyone that wants to grab their lenses or cameras. Want to get into the GFX system? Then now might be the time. Or have you been considering one of the many XF lenses in their lineup that are positively awesome? Then take a look at these. Below, we’re showing you were you can find these discounts and also linking you to our reviews of the products.
What Do Photographers Want in Cameras? It’s Really Not Difficult
Content creators are wonderful at what they do. But at the same time, so too are photographers. If you’re a photographer and identify as one, you’ll know that we have much different needs from content creators. We care about documenting a moment and freezing it in time; and we’re also probably annoyed by all the videos we scroll past on social media. Manufacturers say that they’re appealing more and more to the content creator market, but they’ve also majorly lost their way when it comes to appealing to photographers. So here’s an idea of what they can look at.
Our Members Get a Chance to Win a Very Special Tamron Lens!
We’re really happy people are loving the banner-ad free Phoblographer! And we’re keeping up with our promise. This time around, we’ve got another giveaway happening exclusively for our subscribers. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’ll want to. Here are the details you need to know.
The Phoblographer
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.http://thephoblographer.com/
Comments / 0