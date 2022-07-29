FREE Admission: Macaroni KID Night at the Danbury Westerners, July 30

monroe.macaronikid.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Fairfield Native Justin Long Returns to Connecticut for Benefit Movie Marathon
I love it when nationally-known celebrities appear at charitable events in their hometowns. It's a thrill to see folks like Denis Leary, Bernie Williams, Christian Siriano, and Baba Booey up close at a local Police vs Fire hockey game. If you hurry, there's a chance for you to be in the same room as Justin Long this weekend here in Connecticut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
macaronikid.com
Popular Children's Attic Consignment Sale Returns to the Berkshires
GREAT BARRINGTON — After a 3-year hiatus, Berkshire County’s original tent sale of children’s clothing and accessories is back! The Children’s Attic Consignment Sale will return to the Berkshires on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10th and 11th, and sellers are invited to sign up to participate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
westchestermagazine.com
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
News 12
Check your ticket! Numbers drawn for massive $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
UPDATE: The winning numbers for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing - 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. News 12’s Shosh Bedrosian was at a Norwalk gas station where people were buying tickets all day. Clerk Jose Merino sold tickets to a seemingly endless cycle of customers. “It’s hard...
Alert Center: Viewer captures video of tornado in Connecticut
The National Weather Service says it's now investigating to find out if it was a tornado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NewsTimes
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
Comments / 0