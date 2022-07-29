ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

FREE Admission: Macaroni KID Night at the Danbury Westerners, July 30

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
monroe.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

New Britain Herald

Italian American Festival brings food and culture

SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
CONNECTICUT STATE
westchestermagazine.com

Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
thefabricator.com

GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Check your ticket! Numbers drawn for massive $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

UPDATE: The winning numbers for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing - 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. News 12’s Shosh Bedrosian was at a Norwalk gas station where people were buying tickets all day. Clerk Jose Merino sold tickets to a seemingly endless cycle of customers. “It’s hard...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich

STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
DANBURY, CT

