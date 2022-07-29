See Inside a $75 Million Condo in Downtown Aspen Built in 1900

espnwesterncolorado.com
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 1
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This three-bedroom condo boasts views of Ajax from its 1,700 square feet and is a short walk to Lift 1A. $5,500,000. Snowmass Village. This studio...
Aspen Times
Elizabeth Milias: Aspen’s proposed STR tax will kill traditional rentals
The tax on short-term rentals (STR) proposed for the November ballot is too high and casts far too wide a net. It goes far beyond VRBO and the lawless, nontraditional rentals at the center of the STR debate. This tax will impact every property, large or small, that rents short term in Aspen. Hotels are the only exemption. Intended to address the perception of unmitigated growth and alleviate negative impacts of rogue rentals on local neighborhoods, the proposed tax is Aspen City Council’s way of saying they “did something” but it completely overshoots the target.
nbc11news.com
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair
The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair concluded Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition and the closing musical act, LA-based band Ozomatli. More photos from Mountain Fair weekend, here and here.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
[VIDEO] Two moose approach napping man in Colorado mountain town as bystanders shout warnings
Be careful where you nap in Colorado – curious wildlife is never far. A recent video published by Summit Daily News captures a man sleeping along the Blue River in Breckenridge, Colorado as two massive moose stroll by. While bystanders attempt to warn the man as the moose approach, he doesn't budge despite the moose walking just feet away.
WATCH: Two Moose Caught Lurking Near Napping Colorado Man
Picture this. You're walking around beautiful Downtown Breckenridge and you come to this perfect little spot on a well manicured patch of grass near a rolling stream and decide to take a break and enjoy the scenery and lay back and take a little power nap. Then, a few minutes...
Summit Daily News
Rangers crack down on dispersed camping at unofficial sites in Summit County due to crowding, environmental damage
The Dillon Ranger District will be closing unofficial dispersed camping sites in popular areas of Summit County and placing signage at official dispersed camping sites to help visitors better understand where they are allowed to camp. Parking your car or trailer to camp at sites that are not marked with...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Highway 133 south of Carbondale reopens after mudslide
UPDATE, 10:53 p.m.: Colorado Highway 133 has reopened in both directions after a mudslide closed the roadway for more than 5-1/2 hours Saturday night. The slide occurred at mile marker 57 near Avalanche Creek, just north of Redstone, according to Pitkin County emergency alerts. A heavy rainstorm was passing across...
New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
