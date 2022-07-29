Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old

salinapost.com
kfdi.com
Wichita couple arrested in child’s death
A Wichita man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy. Police were called to a child abuse report at a local hospital on Thursday. They were told that 1-year-old Lasiah Williams was brought to the hospital by a family member and guardian. The boy was unresponsive and he was pronounced dead after arrival.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting death of Wichita teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the April 2020 shooting death of a teenager as she rode in a car with her brother and boyfriend. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said a judge sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Johnson to 216...
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
KAKE TV
14-year-old boy shot while walking in east Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in a neighborhood on the east side on Thursday. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to a local hospital after the victim showed up there. They learned he was walking in the 1100 block of North Harding, near 10th and Oliver, when he was shot.
4 Kansas juveniles in custody after taking car with baby, child inside
Four Wichita, Kansas, juveniles are charged with kidnapping and other crimes after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.
Wichita mother pleads guilty in death of her toddler
A child's death that shocked the Wichita community three years ago has resulted in guilty pleas from his parents.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot
A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
Police: Kansas man accused of violent attack on a woman
RENO COUNTY. — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a weekend domestic disturbance in Hutchinson. On July 23, police were dispatched to an address in Hutchinson after a neighbor reported a woman with facial injuries in front of a residence. The neighbor also reported a man ushered the woman back inside the residence.
Armed Wichita dad recalls facing down teen after SUV with his kids inside was stolen
“I go in the oncoming lane. I was fully prepared to total both of my vehicles to get my kids,” Wichita father says.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in Jan. 6 riot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go to trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a federal judge has ruled. A federal judge this week set a Nov. 28 trial date for Michael Eckerman,...
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
sumnernewscow.com
Manhattan woman charged with vehicular homicide resulting in February death of Decklin Ray
Sumner Newscow report — Alexis Marie Geisler, 25, of Manhattan, Kans. has been charged with vehicular homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old Belle Plaine graduate. Decklin Ray was killed in a two-car accident on Feb. 22 at 8:43 p.m. in the 1100 block...
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas—On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggests they will...
