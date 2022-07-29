ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old

A Wichita man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy. Police were called to a child abuse report at a local hospital on Thursday. They were told that 1-year-old Lasiah Williams was brought to the hospital by a family member and guardian. The boy was unresponsive and he was pronounced dead after arrival.
