Showing support for our community

Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
Landers makes candidacy for Little Rock mayor official
Steve Landers has filed for Little Rock mayor candidacy.
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
pccua.edu
New scholarship opportunity for behavioral health majors at PCCUA
Starting this fall, students interested in pursuing an Associate’s degree in Behavioral Health Technology at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA) may apply for a full-tuition Connect 2 Tech Scholarship! This new scholarship opportunity is being offered through the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. PCCUA Vice Chancellor...
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022
In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
littlerocksoiree.com
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy
In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
KTLO
COVID-19 local numbers still climbing
Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Arkansas school districts almost fully staffed after bus driver shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — School districts across the state have spent their summer dealing with the bus driver shortage that first began last year. Charles Anderson with the Pulaski County Special School District transportation department has been behind the wheel of a school bus longer than most students are in school.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
Mayflower schools prepare for a 4-day school week
Mondays in Mayflower classrooms will stay quiet as the district makes the switch to a four-day school week.
