Helena-west Helena, AR

Showing support for our community

pccua.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pccua.edu

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session

Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
ARKANSAS STATE
pccua.edu

New scholarship opportunity for behavioral health majors at PCCUA

Starting this fall, students interested in pursuing an Associate’s degree in Behavioral Health Technology at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA) may apply for a full-tuition Connect 2 Tech Scholarship! This new scholarship opportunity is being offered through the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. PCCUA Vice Chancellor...
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022

In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTTS

Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Building on Our House's Open Door Policy

In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

COVID-19 local numbers still climbing

Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize

Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
JONESBORO, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
ARKANSAS STATE

