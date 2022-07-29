Connect 2 Tech Scholarship available this fall

www.pccua.edu
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
pccua.edu
New scholarship opportunity for behavioral health majors at PCCUA
Starting this fall, students interested in pursuing an Associate’s degree in Behavioral Health Technology at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA) may apply for a full-tuition Connect 2 Tech Scholarship! This new scholarship opportunity is being offered through the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. PCCUA Vice Chancellor...
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
thv11.com
Arkansas schools work through bus driver shortage
Schools throughout Arkansas have spent summer break dealing with the bus driver shortage. And now, some districts are closer to having a full staff of drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas school districts almost fully staffed after bus driver shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — School districts across the state have spent their summer dealing with the bus driver shortage that first began last year. Charles Anderson with the Pulaski County Special School District transportation department has been behind the wheel of a school bus longer than most students are in school.
talkbusiness.net
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USDA: 12 Arkansas counties impacted as disaster areas due to drought
Twelve counties eligible for aid due to drought disaster.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
WLBT
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lingering rain chances to start the week
TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight. TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
Major Arkansas supermarket set to close another location on August 13th
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another location in Arkansas next month. Naturally, area residents are sad to see it go. Kroger, a major supermarket chain with over 2,800 stores in 35 states, has recently announced that it will be closing another one of its locations in Arkansas next month.
Comments / 0