Minerals and Fluids Camp provides exposure to geoscience labs, field work, and modeling

Guv declares emergency in Las Vegas to protect water supply. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency in the City of Las Vegas, as burn scar flooding threatens the area’s drinking water supply. “The destruction that continues to befall New Mexico communities affected by the U.S. Forest Service planned burns from earlier this year is unfathomable,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything we can to support them and prevent additional damage as a result of the wildfires.” The executive orders, which follow the city’s own declaration of emergency, make available $2.25 million in state emergency funding to assist with emergency measures and prepare public infrastructure, among other actions. According to the governor’s office, Las Vegas has an approximate two-month supply of safe drinking water, but thousands of acres of ash and debris threatens its primary municipal water source, the Gallinas River watershed. The emergency funding will allow the city to safely treat and draw water from Storrie Lake. “The contaminated water flow from the Gallinas caused by the wildfire damage to our watershed has compromised the availability of water to the Las Vegas municipal water system. Rest assured that the city will be holding the federal government responsible for our current situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said in a statement. The governor’s office says it will request the Federal Emergency Management Agency fully reimburse the state via New Mexico’s existing major disaster declaration, which was amended last week to include post-fire flooding.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO