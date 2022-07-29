Minerals and Fluids Camp provides exposure to geoscience labs, field work, and modeling

geoinfo.nmt.edu
New Mexico students who missed class may be eligible for meal funding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) are designed to help families cover pandemic-related food expenses. Now, New Mexico will send out over $490,000 in P-EBT to pay for meals for students who missed five or more days of school this spring. The state intends the funds to help nearly 6,000 New Mexican students […]
krwg.org
Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico
Fronteras 1220 - Liz Liano, mental health in New Mexico. This week, the program features a conversation on mental health. Liz Liano, President of the Board of the southern New Mexico affiliate of the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI) shares how the organization is working to improve mental health awareness in the region.
Santa Fe Reporter
Guv Declares Emergency as Flooding Threatens Las Vegas Water Supply
Guv declares emergency in Las Vegas to protect water supply. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency in the City of Las Vegas, as burn scar flooding threatens the area’s drinking water supply. “The destruction that continues to befall New Mexico communities affected by the U.S. Forest Service planned burns from earlier this year is unfathomable,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything we can to support them and prevent additional damage as a result of the wildfires.” The executive orders, which follow the city’s own declaration of emergency, make available $2.25 million in state emergency funding to assist with emergency measures and prepare public infrastructure, among other actions. According to the governor’s office, Las Vegas has an approximate two-month supply of safe drinking water, but thousands of acres of ash and debris threatens its primary municipal water source, the Gallinas River watershed. The emergency funding will allow the city to safely treat and draw water from Storrie Lake. “The contaminated water flow from the Gallinas caused by the wildfire damage to our watershed has compromised the availability of water to the Las Vegas municipal water system. Rest assured that the city will be holding the federal government responsible for our current situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said in a statement. The governor’s office says it will request the Federal Emergency Management Agency fully reimburse the state via New Mexico’s existing major disaster declaration, which was amended last week to include post-fire flooding.
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
AOL Corp
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
Get your cash: New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A final economic relief check in the form of $250 or $500 dollars should arrive in most New Mexicans bank accounts this week, as the state looks to wrap up its program aimed at helping residents battle back inflation and gas prices. The latest “August rebate” marks the third direct cash payment […]
KOAT 7
Back-to-school tax holiday set for this weekend in New Mexico
New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for this weekend. Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 through midnight on Aug. 7. The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free. Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100. Special clothing and...
errorsofenchantment.com
Another study, another dead last education ranking for New Mexico
New Mexico is certainly consistent when it comes to K-12 education performance. A new study from Wallethub places the State’s education system 51st overall. The map below shows the overall ranking, but the bubble chart below is more important because it highlights the fundamental problem of New Mexico’s education system: moderate spending for abysmal results.
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
New Mexico unveils statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ meth cooks amid opioid crisis
New Mexico unveiled larger-than-life bronze statues of the meth dealers from the popular "Breaking Bad" TV series in Albuquerque on Friday. The TV show ran from 2008-2013 and depicted how a desperate and terminally ill high school chemistry teacher turned to meth cooking and drug dealing. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who starred in the show and are depicted in the statues as their characters, attended the unveiling.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico economists say a recession is likely
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The gross domestic product in the United States has fallen 0.9% in the second quarter. “So, what that's saying is it's a contraction of the economy. It means that the value of goods and services that we produce this period is not as large as the value that we produced last period,” said Janie Chermak, the chair of UNM's economics department.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
KRQE News 13
Most rural counties in New Mexico
(STACKER) A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
territorysupply.com
12 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways in New Mexico
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Next time you’re looking for a weekend of romance, head to the Land of Enchantment — these 12 romantic getaways in New Mexico will have you feeling the love.
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
