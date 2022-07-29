ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

07/29/2022 Shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Ave leaves one in critical condition.

Everett, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d091B_0gxy4DLc00

EVERETT, WA – Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition in the 1600 block of Baker Ave.

Just after 9:00 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Baker Ave when a homeowner called 911 saying that he had shot someone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female in her sixties with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid at the scene until medics arrived and she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The homeowner, a male in his 60’s, is currently cooperating with Police. Major Crimes detectives are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect and the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

News Releases are located at: www.everettwa.gov/EPDNews.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma

AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Major Crimes
q13fox.com

3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13. Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
AUBURN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 12-25, 2022

22400 block Highway 99: Damage reported to multiple vehicles at a car dealership. Several subjects were captured on video but there was no immediate suspect information. 7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile who ran away from a school bus stop was later found in the immediate area. 100 block...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

One injured in Lynnwood apartment fire, at least six people displaced

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - One person was injured and at least six people are without a home after their apartment complex caught fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the one-story building in the 15300 block of Highway 99 around 4 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’

A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
CONCRETE, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst

BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy