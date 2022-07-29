07/29/2022 Shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Ave leaves one in critical condition.

EVERETT, WA – Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition in the 1600 block of Baker Ave.

Just after 9:00 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Baker Ave when a homeowner called 911 saying that he had shot someone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female in her sixties with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid at the scene until medics arrived and she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The homeowner, a male in his 60’s, is currently cooperating with Police. Major Crimes detectives are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect and the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

