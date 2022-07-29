Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business

www.mingomessenger.com
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Tri-State Exotic Pet Expo Comes to Boyd County
Inquiring minds want to know, what’s an exotic pet expo? We have the answers for you. It's a huge traveling pet show. The animals are for sale directly from the breeders that raise them. They offer hard-to-find feed and supplies, for exotic animals. We spoke with Shawn Alexander the owner of Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo, regarding the upcoming event at the Boyd County Convention Center on the first weekend in August. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can attend this free event. Alexander is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a good turnout, this will be the first time that the Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo has been hosted in Boyd County.
wymt.com
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
People and pups come out for ice cream social
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Friends in Beckley with both two and four legs alike had a chance to grab a sweet treat. Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley held an ice cream social with ice cream, a kiddie pool, and activities for people and pups on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Those in attendance said it was a […]
wchstv.com
Food Quest: Bogey's BBQ
TORNADO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bogey's Driving Range in Tornado, W.Va., is serving up more than a great space to practice your swing. Its barbecue food is talk of the holler. Bogey's has five different smokers with pork butts, turkey breasts, chicken and briskets. Owner Andrew Ford said each item has a unique cooking time.
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
New Sophia Goodwill opening in September
SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’ sweltering, but well attended
Aside from the typical diehard competitor, the final number of participants on the day of any given race is many times dependent upon weather conditions. However, that didn’t appear to be the case last Friday evening, when more than 150 people showed up at the Jim Van Zant Field in West Williamson and braved temperatures hovering in the low 90s to compete in the 10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K-1-Mile Walk.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
woay.com
Nearly 100 vehicles or more expected to roll in for Beckley’s annual Summer Car and Bike Show
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cars and bikes of many kinds of makes and models filled the streets of downtown Beckley Saturday evening. The city’s Summer Car and Bike Show made its annual return. The local Shade Tree Car Club partnered up with the city to help make it happen.
kentuckytoday.com
Lowe praying for ‘hope for the mountains’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Jason Lowe, the associational mission strategist for the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, returned from the vacation of a lifetime to the flooding of a lifetime. Lowe returned from a baseball ballpark trip with his family to the “worst flooding I’ve ever seen in eastern...
wchsnetwork.com
Yeager Airport board approves shooter detection system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport Board of Directors has approved a contract related to installing a shooter detection system at the airport. Nitro Construction received a contract worth $103,975, in which the firm will be responsible for placing sensors in the airport’s terminal building and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals displaced by eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 100 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The animals arrived at KHS on Saturday from the Floyd County Animal Shelter in Prestonsburg. The animals were previously up for adoption prior to the flooding, but KHS took...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
