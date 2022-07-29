One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000

luxury-houses.net
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson F
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina Verhoff
Local Pizzeria Shuts Down After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson F
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson F
azbigmedia.com
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
citysuntimes.com
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
momcollective.com
Family Friendly Things To Do in and Around Scottsdale {August 2022}
Back to school and LOTS to do! Our monthly guide for August events in and around Scottsdale is here. Looking for back to school information? Check out our guide HERE!. What does being voted Best Kids Indoor Entertainment mean? For our partners at OdySea, it means exploring penguins and otters and sharks! You can even touch Sting Rays. All indoors! Go and check it out!
SignalsAZ
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse Opens Arizona Location
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse opened its first Arizona location in Avondale this week, and Avondale officials were there to welcome them to the City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25. Located at 10485 W. McDowell Road in the Park 10 development, the Colorado-based chain serves New York style...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price
A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
East Valley Tribune
Developer pays $6.1M for downtown Chandler site
Two downtown Chandler buildings that sold for $6.1 million earlier this month will be giving away to a mini-mall. Beeline Shops LLC, a subsidiary of Scottsdale-based Southwest Retail, bought the buildings at 315 and 325 S. Arizona Ave. at Frye Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. One of...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
santansun.com
Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner
With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
fabulousarizona.com
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam
School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far
Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Wellness Retreats In Arizona To Rejuvenate
The healing properties of the Arizona sunshine are transformative. The rugged, mountainous scenery juxtaposes the soft, pampering treatments at Arizona’s wellness retreats and spas. From earthy to luxurious pampering, you will find a personal self-care resort to suit your style. I am a spa treatment devotee. I have been...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming Soon to Park West
The homemade ice cream shop is opening a new location in Peoria.
