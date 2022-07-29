State Fire Marshal's Office Seeking Elkins Man after He Allegedly Attempted to Burn Down Own House

connect-bridgeport.com
High Speed Chase Hits Triple Figures, Goes through City and Ends by FBI CJIS Security Gate Entrance
According to WDTV, three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with...
Bridgeport Police Give Warrant Scam Warning by Way of Telephone Taking in Place in Two State Counties
On July 31 2022 Bridgeport Police were made aware that someone was making phone calls to West Virginia residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties stating that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were wanting to speak to them at our office about warrants. The phone number displayed on the caller...
City Man, Bridgeport High School Graduate, and Small Business Owner, Kurt Todd Chalfant, Passes Away
Beloved Father, son, better half, and friend to many. Kurt Todd Chalfant peacefully passed away in his sleep from congestive heart failure on Tuesday July 26, 2022. He was born May 7, 1966 to the late William Burl Chalfant and Sharon Edgell Chalfant along with his older brother Jeff and extended family of Bridgeport, WV.
Motorists in Harrison County to Experience Delays into Friday as Result of Paving and Shoulder Work
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on County Route 46, Romines Mill Road, from the junction of County Route 48, East Main Street, to the junction of WV 20, Buckhannon Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that began Monday, August 1, 2022, and will run through Friday, August 12, 2022, for paving and shoulder work.
West Virginia University Provides Updated COVID-19 Guidance for Students for Fall 2022 Semester
West Virginia University is sharing updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance as campuses across the WVU System prepare for the start of the 2022-23 academic year and the first day of fall semester classes Aug. 17. “Throughout the summer, we have closely monitored data related to COVID-19, including the highly...
