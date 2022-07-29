Sumner County Election polling locations… 596 ballots have been submitted as of Thursday

Jade was part of a litter of puppies that were dumped at a local park. Luckily, they were taken to the pound and most were able to find loving homes. Jane is the last puppy and we aren’t sure why no one has taken this sweet girl home! She is thought to be a small to medium mixed breed and 6-7 months old. You might have seen her riding in our truck in the Wheat Festival Parade this summer! She is playful and smart and can’t wait to meet you!

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO