ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Sumner County Election polling locations… 596 ballots have been submitted as of Thursday

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Traffic delays coming to Delano District Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Expect traffic delays in Delano starting Monday. The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on W Douglas Ave in Delano starting Aug. 1. Through traffic on Douglas will be shut down between Seneca and McLean while asphalt is replaced on Douglas, including street parking in front of businesses. Monday’s work […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Sumner County, KS
Sumner County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot

A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022:. •12:50 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:34 a.m. Officers assisted an outside agency in the 1000 block W. College Ave., Wellington. •11:49 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous...
WELLINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local
KAKE TV

Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain

Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Jade, the dog, is the Wellington Humane Society pet of the week

Jade was part of a litter of puppies that were dumped at a local park. Luckily, they were taken to the pound and most were able to find loving homes. Jane is the last puppy and we aren’t sure why no one has taken this sweet girl home! She is thought to be a small to medium mixed breed and 6-7 months old. You might have seen her riding in our truck in the Wheat Festival Parade this summer! She is playful and smart and can’t wait to meet you!
WELLINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hutch Post

Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital

SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
SYLVIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
TOPEKA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene

Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy