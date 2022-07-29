Wellington Police notes: Thursday, July 28, 2022

www.sumnernewscow.com
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022:. •12:50 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:34 a.m. Officers assisted an outside agency in the 1000 block W. College Ave., Wellington. •11:49 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous...
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita police officer responding to a call
The officer was taken to the hospital, where he since been treated and released.
kaynewscow.com
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
More guns are being stolen from Wichita cars. Here’s where the most thefts happen
“We’re not talking about somebody that busts the windows and starts searching through the car hoping to find a firearm. I mean they’re literally just opening the door,” a Wichita police spokesman said.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Man booked into jail in 2020 Wichita murder case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a 2020 murder case. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, 42-year-old Christopher E. English of Wichita was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. The Wichita Police Department said the homicide happened on […]
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
KAKE TV
14-year-old boy shot while walking in east Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in a neighborhood on the east side on Thursday. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to a local hospital after the victim showed up there. They learned he was walking in the 1100 block of North Harding, near 10th and Oliver, when he was shot.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot
A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
kfdi.com
Wichita couple arrested in child’s death
A Wichita man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy. Police were called to a child abuse report at a local hospital on Thursday. They were told that 1-year-old Lasiah Williams was brought to the hospital by a family member and guardian. The boy was unresponsive and he was pronounced dead after arrival.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting death of Wichita teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the April 2020 shooting death of a teenager as she rode in a car with her brother and boyfriend. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said a judge sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Johnson to 216...
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
