Yellowstone Fiber sees no 'rational ROI' in rural Montana without federal funds

FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021
Montana’s wolf population decreased by 40 in 2021, according to a new Fish Wildlife and Parks report. The report showed the estimated wolf population in Montana at the end of 2021 was 1,141, down from 1,181 in 2020. However, in the last 10 years, wolf populations saw an estimated high of 1,256 in 2011, and […] The post FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
NBCMontana
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Fairfield Sun Times
Growth of good-paying Montana jobs exceeds Governor Gianforte’s goal by 30 percent
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana exceeded his goal for adding good-paying jobs to the economy in 2021, which he set at the beginning of last year. Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) data show the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 in 2021, easily surpassing the governor’s goal of 10,000.
NBCMontana
Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana
A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
mtpr.org
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior
Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
yourbigsky.com
Montana enters critical fire weather
Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
Orphaned Montana grizzly cubs headed to wildlife sanctuary
Both cubs will be going to Rivendale Wildlife Sanctuary 20 miles outside Pittsburgh which provides lifelong homes for orphaned or rescued animals.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Fairfield Sun Times
Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend
Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week. That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death. In an excerpt from...
