ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Yellowstone Fiber sees no 'rational ROI' in rural Montana without federal funds

By Nicole Ferraro
Light Reading
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021

Montana’s wolf population decreased by 40 in 2021, according to a new Fish Wildlife and Parks report. The report showed the estimated wolf population in Montana at the end of 2021 was 1,141, down from 1,181 in 2020. However, in the last 10 years, wolf populations saw an estimated high of 1,256 in 2011, and […] The post FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
State
Utah State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana

Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Roi#Federal Funds#Yellowstone Fiber#Broadband Now#Keybanc Capital Markets
NBCMontana

Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts

MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
MONTANA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana

A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior

Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yourbigsky.com

Montana enters critical fire weather

Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Needs Better Representation on TV

Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.

They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend

Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week. That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death. In an excerpt from...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy