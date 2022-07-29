Ag Progress Days highlights climate-smart ag, animal health, spotted lanternfly

www.psu.edu
The Daily Collegian
University to continue providing resources to mitigate spread of COVID-19
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As students plan their return to Penn State campuses for the fall 2022 semester, the University continues to provide resources to help individuals stay safe and healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19. “While we are largely returning to normal activities, both on our campuses and in other aspects of our daily lives, it is important to remember that coronavirus is still with us and we all have to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “What is different from the beginning of the pandemic is that we have the tools and knowledge to be as safe as possible. Focusing on self-care and making healthy decisions are important measures to keep ourselves and our campus communities healthy. We are One Penn State community, and it will take all of us working together to keep us all safe and healthy.”
The Daily Collegian
Goldstein named Penn State Wilkes-Barre chancellor
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Lynda Goldstein has been appointed chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Wilkes-Barre beginning Aug. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, announced Kelly Austin, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. “I am thrilled that Dr. Goldstein has graciously accepted this appointment, and I...
The Daily Collegian
College of Engineering summer student marshal named
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Xiao Zhuang has been named the summer 2022 student marshal for the Penn State College of Engineering. He will receive his bachelor of science in computer science with a minor in mathematics at the University’s commencement ceremony, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park.
