A.B.S. Sign Company calls itself the oldest sign company in Cape May

'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine Paris
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Video: Man helps shark caught on the beach in Sea Isle City get back to the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. Video from Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna appears to show a shark caught on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
🤫🤫 Shh…. Just for you Harpoons Nation! We scored a very limited quantity of the very rare Cape May Brewing Co X Wawa “Shore Tea”!!. Get to Harpoons at NOON this Saturday, July 30 … on sale while supplies last. No take out ☹️
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store
Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other. The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.
Answer Unclear: Do Seniors Need Beach Tags In Brigantine, NJ?
It seems like there are fewer and fewer free beaches within the Garden State with each passing summer. Honestly, that's probably a truer statement now than it was five years ago. It seems like you have to pay to plop your butt in the sand almost everywhere you go along the Jersey coastline. The same goes for the beaches in Brigantine, Atlantic County.
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
6 very inconsiderate things that happen on NJ beaches
The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free. What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the...
Vineland restricting residents' outdoor water use amid extreme heat, lack of rain
Attention Vineland residents: The city is instituting outdoor water use restrictions due to the hot and dry weather.
Jersey Proud: The Impact Club of Cape May County
The Impact Club of Cape May County, whose 100 residents each donate $100 every three months, wrote a big check for Woods N Water organization.
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Dinosaurs are Lighting Up The Night In Atlantic City
As per the LuminoCity Festival website, “LuminoCity was conceived out of a desire to create unforgettable and immersive experiences for all!” In our opinion, Mission accomplished!. From the moment you arrive at the LuminoCity Festival, Dino Safari, Atlantic City you will be amazed at what you will see....
