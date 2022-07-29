Henry County wreck kills one

www.wtvm.com
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Columbus officials on scene of possible fire at apartments on Peabody Ave
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene at a senior living apartment complex on Peabody Avenue. There is no official word of a fire taking place, nor any reported injuries. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
Columbus Police searching for information on 2016 hit-and-run fatality
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for information involving a hit-and-run fatality dating back to March 27, 2016. Officials say that at around 9:20 p.m., Arie Phillips was using the sidewalk near 6381 Milgen Road when she was struck by a red/maroon pickup truck. According to police, the truck proceeded to […]
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
UPDATE 08/02/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Dixon-Carter has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. […]
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
Columbus officials prepares for school safety forum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials remind drivers to slow down through school zones and pay attention to the road. All Muscogee County students will officially be back in the classroom on August 8. With that in mind, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says it’s essential for drivers to obey school zone speed limits and avoid distracted driving.
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Columbus police continue search for 2021 hit and run suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for a suspect in a 2021 hit and run, leaving one person dead. On June 27, 2021, at about 8 p.m. Thomas Rowe Jr. was hit by a car while walking on St. Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane. The victim...
